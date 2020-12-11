Cosmetic and personal care stores basically offers different types of services like skin care treatments, hair care treatments, massages and also offers different type of cosmetic products. These stores follows the guidelines and process as per the company it belongs to. Demand for this stores is increasing rapidly due to Increase of Aging Population, improvement in standard of Living, changing lifestyles, cosmetic packaging Solutions and many more.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA (Luxembourg),Avon Products, Inc. (United Kingdom),Beiersdorf AG (Germany),Coty Inc. (United States),Kao Corporation (Japan),L’occitane International S.A. (Switzerland),L’Oreal Group (France),Procter & Gamble (United States),Mary Kay Inc. (United States),Shiseido Company, Limited (Japan)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Makeup & Cosmetics, Skin Care, Hair Care, Others), End user (Men, Women)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rise in awareness of consumers for natural as well as organic products

Increasing adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) in the beauty industry

Growth Drivers

Constant innovations & improvisations in products & store infrastructure

Growing inclination towards personal grooming

Challenges that Market May Face:

Allergies or side effects of the cosmetic products

Stringent government for approval of cosmetic products

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

Key players are adopting numerous strategy to gain market attention and to increase their market share, this strategy can be listed as increasing product portfolio improvement in store facilities, making partnership to adopt certain technologies and acquiring small players to finish competition in the future. As well as investing money in the advanced promotional activities like TV advertising, digital board advertising, offering discount and taking trail sections.

