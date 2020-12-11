Automotive Wheel MarketOn the regional front, North America automotive wheel market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6% through 2026. This can be attributed to the presence of numerous wheel manufacturers such as Wheel Pros and U.S. Wheel Corporation, among others. These market players are entering acquisition deals to strengthen the regional presence. For example, Superior Industries acquired Uniwheels AG in March 2017, with 61% shares under its ownership.

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on innovations to reduce downtime, improve performance, and produce cost-effective vehicles. On the other hand, the demand for premium and luxury vehicles is also witnessing a major upsurge, which will contribute to the rising popularity of the product.

The production of distinct alloy forms, including magnesium, steel, and aluminum, is on the rise, encouraging the delivery of enhanced heat conduction and aesthetic appeal over conventional steel wheels. These advancements will positively influence the automotive wheel market trends in the coming years.

For instance, Toyota revealed its new mid-size pickup truck in 2020, dubbed the Toyota Tacoma. The new truck features lightweight tires with a sheet-molded composite (SMC) deck inner bed, as well as more resilient walls that weight nearly 10% less than steel, making the new truck considerably lighter than its 2019 predecessor. This weight reduction, alongside other tweaks added by TRD engineers, has resulted in enhanced off-road capability and handling, allowing for superior performance on various terrains.

According to reliable reports, the global automotive wheel market size is expected to exceed $120 billion by 2026. With regards to the material spectrum, the carbon fiber segment is poised to register a CAGR of nearly 6% through 2026, owing to high stiffness, tensile strength, and reduced weight. As compared to aluminum wheels, automotive wheels from the carbon fiber segment offer consistent performance, enhanced braking, & acceleration.

Some Point Form TOC:

Chapter 4 Global Automotive Wheel Market, By Material

4.1. Global automotive wheel industry share by material, 2019 & 2026

4.2. Aluminum

4.2.1 Automotive wheel market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026, (Thousand units) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Automotive wheel industry estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026, (Thousand units) (USD Million)

4.3. Steel

4.3.1 Automotive wheel industry estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026, (Thousand units) (USD Million)

4.3.2 Automotive wheel industry estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026, (Thousand units) (USD Million)

4.4. Magnesium

4.4.1 Automotive wheel industry estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026, (Thousand units) (USD Million)

4.4.2 Automotive wheel industry estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026, (Thousand units) (USD Million)

4.5. Carbon fibre

4.5.1 Automotive wheel industry estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026, (Thousand units) (USD Million)

4.5.2 Automotive wheel industry estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026, (Thousand units) (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Global Automotive Wheel Market, By Product

5.1. Global automotive wheel market share by product, 2019 & 2026

5.2. Regular

5.2.1 Automotive wheel industry estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026, (Thousand units) (USD Million)

5.2.2 Automotive wheel industry estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026, (Thousand units) (USD Million)

5.3. High performance

5.3.1 Automotive wheel industry estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026, (Thousand units) (USD Million)

5.3.2 Automotive wheel industry estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026, (Thousand units) (USD Million)

