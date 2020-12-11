High speed automotive weigh in motion market is projected to exhibit commendable growth at the rate of 7.3% CAGR through 2026. This growth is attributed largely to the benefits of these systems over their low speed counterparts. High speed WIMs offer data for measurement and monitoring without disruptions to the traffic flow, thereby preventing traffic congestion. Numerous middle eastern nations including Saudi Arabia and South Africa, among others have initiated the implementation of the technology.

Get sample copy of this research [email protected] https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4648

Rising expenditure on intelligent transport solutions is likely to add impetus to automotive weigh in motion market expansion over the forecast spell. Various authorized enterprises in the United States are promoting the adoption of smart transportation systems across the nation, in an effort to boost vehicle safety and mobility.

Furthermore, economies such as South Korea have also committed to over $3.2 billion worth of investments till 2020, to bolster the nation’s plan for intelligent transportation solutions, in turn stimulating automotive weigh in market demand. However, industry growth is likely to face a considerable downfall in the present year, owing to the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The transportation is also anticipated to witness a significant setback in 2020, due to widespread lockdowns implemented across the globe.

Based on sensor, the automotive weigh in motion industry is categorized into single load cell, bending plate and piezoelectric sensor segments. Of these, the single load cell segment demonstrates the highest level of accuracy of approximately 6%, and even higher on highways. Single load cell sensors can last for up to 12 years, given that they are subjected to proper installation, maintenance and calibration.

Global automotive weigh in motion market demand from the weight based trolling application witnessed a significant surge in 2019, accounting for nearly 20% of the overall demand. Road users are generated expected to pay a toll based on the load or weight of their vehicle. Automotive weigh in motion solutions help ensure fair and correct tolling system prices, in addition to generating finances for regular road infrastructure maintenance.

With regards to installation techniques, automotive weigh in motion industry can be segmented into weight bridge systems, on board WIM and in board WIM. Among these, the bridge WIM segment is poised to register over 10% demand share by 2026. Bridge WIM refers to a special technology for dynamic weighing with sensors attached at bridge soffits. These sensors help measure strains caused by bridge bending, owing to passage of heavy vehicles on the bridge. In addition to data analyzed by other WIM systems, bridge WIM also offer additional insights into bridge behavior which can be helpful for the assessment of bridge safety.

Get this report Customized to your [email protected] https://www.decresearch.com/roc/4648

Some Point Form TOC:

Chapter 5. Automotive Weigh in Motion Market, By Installation

5.1. Global automotive weigh in motion market installation insights

5.2. In-road systems

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.2.2. Global market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

5.3. Weight bridge systems

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3.2. Global market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

5.4. On board systems

5.4.1. Global market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.4.2. Global market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 6. Automotive Weigh in Motion Market, By Application

6.1. Global automotive weigh in motion market application insights

6.2. Traffic data collection

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

6.3. Weight enforcement

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

6.4. Weight based tolling

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

6.5. Bridge protection

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

6.6. Industrial truck weighing

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.6.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @

https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/automotive-weigh-in-motion-market