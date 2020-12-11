In terms of materials, the airless tire market is bifurcated into rubber and plastic based variants. Out of these, plastic airless tires have managed to hold a dominating 65% share in the overall market, and is expected to maintain healthy growth over the predicted timeframe. Tire companies like Bridgestone are diligently working on developing recycled plastic tires in order to commercialize them across the automotive sector. Besides its outstanding properties like recyclability and reduced weight could strengthen the product demand over the coming years.

Get sample copy of this research [email protected] https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1390

The airless tire market is likely to witness remarkable gains on account of growing demand for maintenance-free tires from the automotive sector. Customers nowadays are willing to spend more on good quality tires that require mere maintenance in a long run. This trend has compelled various automakers to introduce non-pneumatic tires in commercial and passenger vehicle variants.

Airless tires are generally non-pneumatic tires that do not require air pressure. These tires are made up of closed-cell polyurethane spokes linked to the axle, acting as an energy-absorbing component in the tire while threading on rough terrains.

Airless tires are used in diverse vehicle segments such as passenger & commercial vehicles, military vehicles, terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and two wheelers. Among these, in 2019, utility vehicles like lawn mowers and golf carts had accounted for over 25% of the total market revenue, and are currently predicted to observe a notable rise in adoption rates as more people become aware of its benefit.

Based on sales channels, the airless tire market is divided into aftermarket suppliers and OEMs. Estimates suggest that the aftermarket supplier segment is estimated to record a higher growth rate, registering around 7% growth over the forecasted period. These suppliers offer premium quality tires at affordable prices and even have a low tire replacement rate than OEMs.

On the regional front, Latin America is considered to be a lucrative ground for airless tire manufacturers and is expected to register a healthy growth of 5% by 2026. The region is known to have the most supportive trade policies that attract a massive chunk of foreign direct investments.

Get this report Customized to your [email protected] https://www.decresearch.com/roc/1390

Some Point Form TOC:

Chapter 4 Airless Tire Market, By Product

4.1 Airless tires market share by product, 2019 & 2026

4.2 Radial

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

4.3 Bias

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 5 Airless Tire Market, By Vehicle

5.1 Airless tire market share by vehicle, 2019 & 2026

5.2 Military vehicles

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

5.3 LCV

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

5.4 HCV

5.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.4.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

5.5 Terrain vehicles

5.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.5.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

5.6 Utility vehicles

5.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.6.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

5.7 Motorcycles

5.7.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.7.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @

https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/airless-tires-market