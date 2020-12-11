The market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of respiratory conditions and growing awareness regarding benefits conferred by spacers. However, increased risk of adverse effects due to unlicensed prescriptions restrains the growth of the market.

Asthma spacers are tube-like devices that are attached to inhalers for better administration of doses. Generally, spacers help administer the medication directly to lungs, thereby reducing the chances of side effects that may occur when the drug comes in contact with mouth and throat.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected on the US asthma spacers market. It has disrupted the supply chain operations in the country. However, the healthcare authorities and government organizations in the US are focusing on spreading awareness about COVID-19 among asthmatic patients as they are highly vulnerable to other lung infections. Such awareness programs are likely to have positive impact on the adoption of asthma spacers due to precautionary measures, which will eventually drive the market up to certain extent.

“US Asthma Spacers Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market”.

Cipla Inc.,PARI GmbH,Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Lupin,HAAG-STREIT GROUP,Laboratoire ProtecSom,Monaghan Medical Corporation,Koo Medical Equipment,Agaplastic,Teleflex Incorporated

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global US Asthma Spacersmarket. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the US Asthma Spacersmarket’s trajectory between forecast periods.

Based on product, the asthma spacers market is segmented into aerochamber, optichamber, volumatic, and inspirease. The aerochamber segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; it is further is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the asthma spacers market is segmented into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and E-commerce. The retail pharmacy segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, E-commerce segment estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

