Post to invention of automotive for human transportation, the rely on automotive by human is of enormous scale. Long distances were covered by human with automotive and even for transportation of various perishable goods started to begin with this automotive. With increase in use of automotive in various purposes triggered the need of various other auxiliary equipment in automotive to make it more comfortable and purposeful. Necessity is the mother of invention the very proverb proved to be true in this case and the necessity was of a system which can regulate the interior temperature of the automotive so that the journey in automotive and transportation of goods can become more convenient, and thus invention of automotive A.C. was done and so was the automotive receiver dryer. Now, the automotive receiver dryer is a component of the AC system that works together in loop with all of the other components of automotive ac system to produce cold air. This automotive receiver dryer serves the purpose of a temporary storage container for the refrigerant, as well as a filter that helps in removing debris and moisture from the system. Automotive receiver dryer is filled with desiccant – a moisture absorbing material. Along with storing of refrigerant for the automotive air-conditioning system it also serves the job of to filter out moisture and particles that can be harmful to the air-conditioning system of the automotive. With enormous growth of automotive sector it can be anticipated that the market of automotive receiver drier will grow and register a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Automotive Receiver Dryer Market: Market Dynamics and Restraints

Automotive since its inception has been growing with increase in demand. Buses, cars, HMV etc. demand is growing at an enormous proportion. From operating business to day to day life travelling. We human rely on automotive more than on any other alternative which is next to nothing. Across globe various automotive brands are entering into gruesome war to position their product as the best. Consumers now look for such brands which can fulfill their needs with least of maintenance cost and best of facility offering. Economic condition across globe has revived and availability of various financial institutions enables consumers with financial assistance to buy automotive will be helping in sales of automotive. Growth in business such as door delivery service by various eateries and restaurants is triggering the growth of such automotive which has pre-install temperature control system. Tourism sector across globe has been increasing with rise in spending by individual on traveling such industry will also bring in demand for air conditioned vehicles for comfortable and convenient ride of travelers and tourists.

Periodical decline in sales of automotive due to economic turmoil, recent civil wars, political instability in Middle East, economic sanctions and ban on exports and imports on Russia by western countries are few of the factors which act as a restraint for the growth of automotive receiver drier.

But it is anticipated that the market of automotive receiver drier market will grow over the forecast period since the market of automotive is optimistic in nature.

Automotive Receiver Dryer Market: Market Segmentation

The global automotive receiver dryer market is segmented based on

Based on the vehicles, automotive receiver dryer market is segmented into:

Passenger Cars

LMV

HMV

Based on its applications, automotive receiver dryer market is segmented into:

Logistics

Industrial

Passenger

Automotive Receiver Driers Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, the global automotive receiver drier market has been categorized into seven key regions including North and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The automotive receiver drier market is globally expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Regarding value and volume, North America is the largest market in the automotive receiver driers to rule this market in upcoming years; this is because of the countries including U.S and Canada are attaining rise in the usage of automotive receiver drier due to increase in number of automotive running on roads. Next to North America, APEJ excluding Japan is the other leading region which is showing tremendous growth in the market of automotive receiver drier this is because of the reason alike of North America as well as due to other factors such as increase in purchasing power of individuals, establishments of automotive industry in APEJ due to available of resources at a low price. Western Europe and Eastern Europe is also a prominent market for automotive receiver drier as both these region is well inundated with various automotive industry. Japan has also a large no automotive industry which creates demand of such automotive receiver drier as it needs to be fitted in every automotive manufactured. MEA & Latin America both these region has been witnessing a meagre growth in automotive industry but over the forecast period this industry is expected to grow, the growth in automotive industry will be catapulting the demand of automotive receiver drier in these region as well.

Automotive receiver drier Market: Key players

Automotive receiver drier market has several global players, some of the major stakeholders among them include

Hoil Precision Co., Ltd.

DENSO

OMEGA Environmental Technologies

JC Whitney

METRIX