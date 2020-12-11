An insulator refers to a device which does not conduct the flow of electricity through it. Every insulator has a different degree of resistivity toward electricity conduction. An insulator conducts electricity if a relatively high voltage current is passed through it, which tears the electrons away from the atoms and the conduction begins. This is the factor responsible for the development of insulators having different breakdown voltage. High voltage insulators include all those insulators having a high breakdown voltage and are primarily utilized for separating the live conductors from each other and the utility pole. The reason for insulation is to insulate the electrically charged portion of the equipment from another charged portion or any other uncharged device.

In recent years, demand for power supply has increased across the globe, and hence, demand for high voltage insulators have increased as they are used in insulation of transmission cables, which are used for satisfying the need for high power supply. High voltage insulators also provide mechanical support to power lines. The high voltage insulators market is driven by its high usage in numerous major equipment including switchgear, bus bar, cables & transmission lines, transformers, and surge protection devices. There are changes being conducted in traditional usage of high voltage insulators such as replacement of ceramics insulators by composite insulators with silicone rubber housing. The silicone rubber is chosen as housing material because of its aging properties and electrical properties. There are certain restraints associated with such usage also, like high cost and poor mechanical resistance, and thus further enhancements are being implemented according to the pros and cons. Few factors responsible for the failure of high voltage insulators includes the degradation of dielectric performance over the years of service, and cracks and structural damage in ceramics and glass insulators that may occur in the insulators. To increase the lifespan of high voltage insulators, few stress control methods are being executed such as corona ring, optimized end-fitting design, apart from other methods.

The global high voltage insulators market can be segmented by material, end-user, and region. On the basis of material, the global high voltage insulators market can be segmented into glass, ceramics, and composite. Ceramic heavy voltage insulators are conventionally used in distribution and transmission lines. Composite high voltage insulators offer some extra benefits. The hydrophobic nature of the surface of composite insulators leads to the formation of dry areas between wet areas which results in discontinuities in wet creepage path. Unlike the toughened glass insulators, ceramics and composite insulators do not offer the visual identity of the damaged section of a long rod insulator in case of failure. On the basis of end-user, the global high voltage insulators market can be segmented into utilities, commercial, and industrial. These different end-users use high voltage insulators to produce safe and secure equipment which perform their tasks efficiently. On the basis of region, the global high voltage insulators market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The developing countries contribute a significant share in the growth of the high voltage insulators market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness high growth rate owing to the need for high voltage insulators for power transmission.

The global safety light curtains market includes various players. Some of the key players in the market are LAPP Insulators, Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd., Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation, Siemens AG, Hubbell Incorporated, ABB Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), and Seves Group.

