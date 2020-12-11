On the geographical front, APAC power sports market is anticipated to record high demand for ATVs, motorcycles and side by side vehicles owing to the expansion of subsidies of manufacturer as well as growing consumer awareness. The regional growth is ascribed to low prices of product due to low manufacturing costs and available low tax options.

With construction of new off-road recreational centers and maintenance and development of existing sites, the global power sports market is projected to witness a lucrative rate of growth over the forthcoming time period. Governments across the world are actively involved in the assigning of new off-road trails along with upgrading the existing ones, thereby supporting the industrial growth.

Citing an instance, the Ministry of Culture, Sport, and Parks of Canada, back in 2016, launched ATV and snowmobile trails in the Moose Mountain Provincial Park. The Saskatchewan government and the National Trains Coalition invested around $250,000 for this project, thus playing an integral role in attracting off-roading fans for sports and recreational activities in the region.

With respect to vehicle, the continuing mobility trends as well as developments in the automotive industry, like machine learning, vehicle sharing, electrification, and self-driving features, are also changing the power sports industry product portfolio drastically.

The competitive landscape of global power sports market includes companies like Deere & Company, Kubota Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Kawasaki Motors Corporation, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Arctic Cat Inc, BRP Inc., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., KYMCO and Polaris Industries Inc., among others.

