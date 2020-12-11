The wound healing market is expected to witness robust growth in the near future, as rising number of accidents, and increasing access to healthcare fuels growth. The market will likely rise to US$35,065.7 mn in evaluation by the end of 2025, rising at 4.80% CAGR. Advanced wound care is likely to drive robust growth in developed countries, due to major increases in chronic illnesses, and advanced technology.

Among applications, the hemostatic agents are likely to witness robust growth as cases of accidents, chronic illnesses, and advancements in products drive growth. Rising number of diabetics will also promise new opportunities for players in the wound healing market.

Among regions, Asia Pacific will drive robust growth for the wound healing market. The region is home to large number of accidents, and currently witnessing an expansion of privatised insurance scheme which will drive robust demand for the wound healing market in the near future. the rising access to healthcare in the region will also promise new opportunities for players in the wound healing market in the near future.

Diabetics to Fuel Growth for the Wound Healing Market

Population of diabetics is increasing around the world. Rising urbanization, and unhealthy foods, and genetic factors are expected to increase these numbers based on empirical evidence from previous years. The rising numbers of diabetics will likely result in specialised, and sensitive methodology to treat wounds, and heal them effectively.

The rise of chronic illnesses like most forms of cancers will also drive major growth for the wound healing market in the near future. The innovations, and developments in this area including Big Data, which helps understand causation between illnesses and genetic factors, as well as combinations for drug manufacturing will create new opportunities for players in the wound healing market in the near future.

The risk associated with wound care cosmetics, and high costs of some of these products are expected to remain a major barrier to growth in the wound healing market. Facial makeover treatment remain expensive as several patients of accidents continue to suffer to restrain prospects of the wound healing market.

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report titled “Wound Healing Market (Product – Dressings (Foam Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings, Alginate Dressings, Collagen Dressings), Bandages (Elastic bandages, Compression Bandages, Adhesive Bandages, Liquid Bandages), Topical Agents (Hemostatic Agents, Antimicrobials, Wound Cleansers), Wound Closure Agents (Sutures – Absorbable and Non-absorbable, Adhesives and Sealants, Staplers – Manual and Powered, Strips – Sterile and Non-sterile), Gauzes & Sponges (Sterile and Non-sterile), Tapes (Cloth Tape, paper Tape, Silicon Tape), Therapy Device (Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices, Oxygen Therapy Device); Wound Type – Acute Wound (Surgical, Traumatic Wounds, Burns), Chronic Wounds (Infectious Wounds and Others Ischemic Wounds), Ulcers (Pressure Ulcers, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Arterial & Venous Ulcer); Gender – Men and Women) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

