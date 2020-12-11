The consequences of lifestyle diseases are aplenty. One condition like obesity, hypertension, or diabetes which are also result of stress, can be dangerous to the entire body. One among the several consequences of these conditions is erectile dysfunction. This has created opportunities for growth for players in the global erectile dysfunction drugs market. Transparency Market Research has recently published a report on the global erectile dysfunction drugs market that discusses about the opportunities that lie in store for business between 2018 and 2026. The report points out that the global erectile dysfunction drugs market is expected to grow at a stable pace of 3.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

While the overall growth rate looks stable, the report points out that the business will remain competent and opportunities to explore may keep emerging during the forecast period. Also, companies will have to remain keen understand if there can be new drugs that will make way for better business avenues in the near future. The popular brands in the global erectile dysfunction drugs market are Pfizer, Dong-AST Co.Ltd., Eli Lilly Company, Bayer AG, and Vivus Inc.

Lifestyle Habits that Support Demand

The change in lifestyle in the last two decades has been massive. The change emerges out of growing economic prowess of the people especially in developed and developing nations that allows them to adopt lifestyle habits that, when consumed in excess, can become trouble to the health. Most of these lifestyle habits like alcohol consumption, smoking, consumption of mint and related products, and marijuana etc. are for relaxation. But, most of them also are prone to becoming addiction. And, several scientific studies have proved the impact of addiction and one of them is erectile dysfunction.

The growing consumption of alcohol; tobacco and other products has had an impact on the number of erectile dysfunction cases. As a result, the companies in the global erectile dysfunction drugs market have gained from this trend. In the years to come, the number of these cases will rise gradually and companies will have more potential for business.

On the other hand, the stress from work where people end up spending long hours at their work place has also had an impact on the reproductive health of men. With challenging targets to achieve, people end up toiling themselves and neglecting their health. The increased stress level has an impact on the hormones of the body. This trend in the corporate culture is a contributing factor to growth in the global erectile dysfunction drugs market.

Swelling Geriatric Population in Some Pockets to Fuel Growth

Some parts of the world like China and Japan are facing a unique crisis. The senior citizen population in these countries is growing at a rapid pace. This is a critical; indicator for the healthcare industry itself as the demand for products all healthcare markets in these regions will be high. As a result, the global erectile dysfunction drugs market is also expected to benefit from this trend.

The global erectile dysfunction drugs market is segmented based on

Drug

Viagra

Cialis

Staxyn/Levitra

Stendra/Spedra

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

