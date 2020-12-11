The New Report “Air Taxi Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Air taxis are anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to rise in awareness among consumers along with increase in demand for alternative transportation medium to tackle the traffic congestion problem. Air taxi is a type of aircraft that is well organized in operations and is intended for shorter distance to travel. The concept of air taxi was first introduced way back in 2001 by NASA and aerospace industry study on the potential Small Aircraft Transportation System (SATS) and rise of light-jet aircraft manufacturing in the U.S. Later with the increased number of vehicles running on the road followed by the increased traffic congestion, the demand for better and efficient transportation system has increased leading the introduction of air taxi across the globe. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Grouting Material market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Airbus S.A.S., Beechcraft Corporation (subsidiary of Textron Aviation), Boeing, Dassault Syst?mes, Embraer, EHANG, Hyundai, Lilium

The report analyzes factors affecting Air Taxi market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Air Taxi market in these regions.

the report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world Air Taxi market.

The market projections from 2014 to 2022 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of Air Taxi market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

By Propulsion

– Parallel Hybrid

– Electric

– Turboshaft

– Turboelectric

By Aircraft type

– Multicopter

– Quadcopter

– Others

By Passenger capacity

– One

– Two

– Four

– More than six

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Air Taxi Market Size

2.2 Air Taxi Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Air Taxi Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Air Taxi Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Air Taxi Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Air Taxi Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Air Taxi Sales by Product

4.2 Global Air Taxi Revenue by Product

4.3 Air Taxi Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Air Taxi Breakdown Data by End User

