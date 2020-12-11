Augmented shopping allows customers to engage with brands and products through digital experiences that will enable them to try out virtually, interact or customize their product; these experiences help provide more detailed, intuitive product information than standard web experience. Growing smartphone adoption and increasing m-commerce have become significant sources for implementing augmented technology to provide customers with an improved shopping experience.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Apple Inc., Augment, Blippar Ltd, Google LLC, Holition Ltd., Imaginate, Marxent, Microsoft, PTC, ViewAR GmbH

What is the Dynamics of Augmented Shopping Market?

The need for enhanced consumer engagement and interaction while providing higher customer experience increases augmented reality shopping across different industries. AR’s growing importance in the retail industry helps increase the perceived value of products and brands and thereby enhances product sales. Also, the need for a virtual product demonstration and a greater awareness of the company brand to reach a broader audience drive market growth.

What is the SCOPE of Augmented Shopping Market?

The “Global Augmented Shopping Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The augmented shopping market report aims to provide an overview of the augmented shopping market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, and geography. The global augmented shopping market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading augmented shopping market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global augmented shopping market is segmented on the basis of component, and application. On the basis of component, the augmented shopping market is segmented into: Solutions and Services. Based on application, the augmented shopping market is segmented into: Furniture and Lighting, Beauty and Cosmetics, Apparel Fitting, Grocery Shopping, Footwear, and Others.

What is the Regional Framework of Augmented Shopping Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global augmented shopping market based on various segments. It also provides augmented shopping market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The augmented shopping market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

