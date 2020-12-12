Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) is a data security model in which identity and device posture are verified before granting access to application infrasructure. Increasing adoption of SDP in the small and medium owing to the rising need for managing a large amount of enterprise and customer data driving the market growth. Further, technological advancement in the IT industry such as the emergence of IoT and cloud technology and growth in IT infrastructure supplementing the market growth. In addition, rising demand from the telecom service providers, defense, banking, financial services, and insurance, and other industries expected to drive the demand for SDP over the forecasted period.

Latest Research Study on Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP). This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States), EMC RSA (United States), Fortinet, Inc. (United States), Juniper Networks, Inc. (United States), Palo Alto Networks (United States), Certes Networks, Inc. (United States) and Catbird, Inc. (United States)

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally.

Market Trend

Emergence of Internet of Things (IoT)

Growth In Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Trend

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Programmable Security Architecture

Increased Adoption of Cloud-Based Applications

The Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Component (Solutions (Security Software, Control Automation and Orchestration Solution, Security Compliance and Policy Management, Performance Management and Reporting), Services (Support and Maintenance, Training and Education, Integration and Testing, Consulting)), End User (Telecom Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises, Defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Media and Entertainment, Government, Education, Healthcare, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



