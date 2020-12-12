AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘White Masterbatch’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Clariant AG (Switzerland),A. Schulman, Inc. (United States),Ampacet Corporation (United States),Polyone Corporation (United States),Cabot Corporation (United States),Plastika Kritis S.A. (Greece),Plastiblends India Ltd (India),Hubron International (United Kingdom),Tosaf Group (Israel),Penn Color, Inc. (United States)

What isWhite Masterbatch Market?

Masterbatch is a solid or liquid additive for plastic used for coloring plastics or importing other properties to the plastics. White masterbatchs are manufactured with high-quality and micronized Titanium dioxide and specific polymer as per the applications. It is used to give white color to the plastic products. It is also used to provide transparency and brightness in the final plastic product.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Solid Masterbatch, Liquid Masterbatch), Application (Automotive, Consumer Goods, Packaging, Agriculture, Construction, Others), Polymer (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyurethane, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polystyrene, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Demand for Biodegradable Masterbatches

Growth Drivers

Rising Use of Plastic as a Substitution for Metal

Increased Use and Consumption of PVC and CPVC in Numerous Products

Challenges that Market May Face:

Cost of the Final Product

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

