AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Pentalide’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Soda aromatic co., ltd. (Japan),Firmenich SA (Switzerland),Tokyo Chemical Industry (Japan),Alpha Aesar (United States),Symrise Ag (Germany),Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. (United States),Augustus Oils Ltd. (United Kingdom), M&U International LLC (United States),Penta International Corp (United States),Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (United States),Alfa Aesar (United States)

What isPentalide Market?

Pentalide is a natural macrolide lactone and a synthetic musk which is used as a musklike perfume fixative in fine fragrances. It is also used as a flavoring agent. It is soluble in alcohol and dipropylene glycol. It is also known as cyclopentadecanolide. The molecular formula of pentalide is C15H28O2. It is widely used in various end-user industries such as personal care products, cosmetic, fine fragrances, toiletries, alcohol and others. The growing number of delivering to door startups for the daily household product is likely to be the prime driver for market growth.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by End User (Cosmetic, Toiletries, Personal Care Products, Fine Fragrances, Alcohol, Others), Fragrance House (Big, Medium, Small), Flavor (Powdery Heliotropine, Musk & Vanilla Bean, Creamy & Licorice, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Technology Advancement in Pentalide

Growth Drivers

Increasing Number of Deliver to Door Startups for Daily Household Product

Rising Regulation against Hazardous Musk Chemical

Challenges that Market May Face:

Lack of Awareness in Underdeveloped Countries

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

