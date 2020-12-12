AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Cold Pain Therapy’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Sanofi (France),DJO Finance (United States) ,Pfizer (United States),3M (United States) ,Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan),Johnson & Johnson (United States) ,Medline Industries (United States) ,Ã–ssur (Iceland),Performance Health (United States),Beiersdorf (Germany),Rohto Pharmaceutical (United States)

What isCold Pain Therapy Market?

Cold pain therapy, a therapeutic application of cold that includes the usage of cold materials in the treatment of acute soft tissue injuries and to reduce the pain in post-operative condition in orthopaedic surgeries. The surging prevalence of prostate, cervical cancer, skin and other and increasing rate of accidental and sports injuries are the fuelling the growth of the cold pain therapy market across the globe.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (OTC-Based Products, Prescription-Based Products), Application (Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sport Medicine, Physical Therapy, Post Operative Therapy, Post-Trauma), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing Adoption of Analgesic Patches

Increasing Number of Hip and Knee Surgeries Across the Globe

Growth Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries and Rising Emphasis on Exercise and Gym Activities

Growing Need for Safer Pain Management Modalities as Opposed to Oral Drug Therapy

Clinical Evidence in Favour of Menthol-Based Topical Analgesics

Challenges that Market May Face:

Lack of Reimbursement

Availability of Alternative Non-Drug/Device Pain Management Therapies

Stringent Regulations on Ammonium Nitrate Usage

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

