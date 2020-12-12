AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Enteral Single Use Syringes’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are B. Braun Melsungen (Germany),BD (United States),Cardinal Health (United States),Terumo (Japan),Koninklijke Philips (Netherland),Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States),GBUK Enteral (United Kingdom),Baxter International (United States),Vygon SA (France)
What isEnteral Single Use Syringes Market?
Enteral Single Use Syringes are widely used for administering drugs and nutritional therapy by oral, rectal and by syringes. These syringes are most commonly used in hospitals, clinics, and homes and are in the range of 1ml to 60 ml. These syringes are applied for various purpose, such as to take the correct measurement of liquid medicine to be administered to a patient and for administering medicine to infants and young children. Enteral Single Use Syringes helps in placing drugs directly into the gastrointestinal tract through the enteral route and is widely used to deliver oral liquid medication and nutrition. These syringes have a purple color plunger in order to separate these syringes from IV syringes.
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (1 ml, 3 ml, 5 ml, 10 ml, 20 ml, 60 ml), Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Use), Patient Type (Neonates and Pediatrics, Adults), Diseases Type (Cancer, Malnutrition, Neurological Disease, GI Related Disease, Others)
Market Influencing Trends:
Adoption of ENfit in Enteral Single Use Syringes
Growth Drivers
Increasing Number of Critical Care and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
Increasing Geriatric Population Globally
Rise In Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Such As Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases, And Malnutrition
Challenges that Market May Face:
Issue Related to the Suitability for a Specific Therapeutic Area is Critical for Designing, Manufacturing, Quality, and Choice Of Syringes
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
