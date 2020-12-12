AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Next Generation Sequencing’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are DNAnexus [United States],DNASTAR [United States],Eagle Genomics [United Kingdom],Edge Biosystems [United States],GENEWIZ [United States],Roche [Switzerland],Agilent Technologies [United States],Biomatters, Ltd [New Zealand],CLC Bio [Denmark],GATC biotech AG [Germany],Macrogen [South Korea],BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute) [China],Illumina [United States],Life Technology Corporation [United States],EMC Corporation [United States],Dnastar [United States]

What isNext Generation Sequencing Market?

Next-generation sequencing (NGS), alternatively known as high-throughput sequencing, allows sequencing of millions of DNA molecules simultaneously. This method is useful in the field of personalized medicine, genetic diseases and clinical diagnostics as it offers high throughput option with ability to perform sequencing for multiple individual at the same time. The NGS machine or NGS sequencer is flexible enough to operate tasks such as whole â€“genome sequencing (WGS), targeted sequencing and transcriptome analysis.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing), Application (Whole-genome Sequencing, Exome Sequencing, Targeted Resequencing, De Novo Sequencing, RNA Sequencing, ChIP Sequencing, Methyl Sequencing, Others), End-Users (Academic and Research Institutes, Hospitals and Clinics, Biotech and Pharma Companies, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Development in Portable Sequencing Technology

Adoption and Integration of Advanced LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) Real-Time Tracking Methods

Growth Drivers

Technical Advancement in NGS platform

Ability to Provide Cost Effective Solution

Challenges that Market May Face:

Issue Related to Ethics

Problem Associated With Interpretation of Complex Data

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

