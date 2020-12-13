Instant Noodles Market in India (2018?2023) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Instant Noodles Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., CG Foods India Pvt. Ltd., GSK Consumer Healthcare (India) Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Inbisco India Pvt. Ltd., Indo Nissin Foods Pvt. Ltd., ITC Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved, Thai Preserved Food Factory Co.Ltd.

Market insights:

According to the World Instant Noodles Association, India is the fourth-largest instant noodles market, globally, and accounted for 5.4 Bn servings in 2017. Consistent growth, and an ever-growing consumer acceptance have made this market a lucrative option for various players. The instant noodles market in India was valued at INR 93.66 Bn in 2017, and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~5.6% during 2018-2023. Among the various companies operating in the market, Nestle enjoys the highest market share (~60%), followed by ITC. Owing to its high rate of market penetration, Nestle could retain its popularity even after the ban on the marketing and sales of Maggi, because of the presence of excessive levels of lead, by the Indian government, in 2015. Following this, most companies focused on launching healthier versions of noodles using vegetables, atta, and oats. The market is infested with several players, including Nestle India Ltd. (Maggi), ITC Ltd. (Sunfeast Yippee Noodles), Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (Knorr Soupy Noodles), GSK Consumer Healthcare Ltd. India (Foodles), Indo Nissin Ltd. (Top Ramen), and CG Foods India Pvt. Ltd. (Wai Wai), among others.

Market drivers:

A growing millennial population, and increasing customers who are working-class are driving the consumption of packaged food products, such as instant noodles, in India. Also, the companies have recently introduced several products, which are distinctive in terms of new flavors, healthy ingredients, and packaging. Depending on these factors, consumption of instant noodles has been increasing at a considerable rate in India, during the past few years.

Market challenges:

A large part of the population comes from the middle or lower-middle class. Therefore, price sensitivity plays a significant role in hindering the growth of the instant noodles industry across the country. Most people in rural areas are unaware of the various brands that are available unless they see them at their local store. Hence, lack of a well-established distribution network acts as a challenge for the instant noodles market in India.

Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Instant Noodles market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Instant Noodles near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Instant Noodles market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

