Global Remote Desktop Management Market: Introduction

Remote desktop management is a software that helps IT administrators to arrange, coordinate, and manage remote desktop connections. The increasing need for low maintenance costs, decreased downtime for network and IT service systems, and effective management of complicated networks serve as drivers for the growth of this market. Moreover, providing the highest level of service (QoS), enhancing performance, and reducing threats to the network and data are also driving the global remote desktop management market.

Global Remote Desktop Management Market: Dynamics

Increasing trend of BYOD The increasing trend of BYOD is due to growing number of employees across the globe accessing their work data on their own computers in order to save time and to enable easy access to the necessary content. Rising globalization of industries characterized by open trading, unrestricted capital flow, and the leveraging of inexpensive overseas labor markets, allows firms to implement remote access tools to manage their business across the globe from their headquarters only. Companies are expected to provide constant access to their data from various locations, which is only feasible because all data is maintained on a common server, and devices are available through high-speed Internet connections, making work easier and more efficient without hindrance.



Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF sample of this report

North America Led the Global Remote Desktop Management Market in 2019

Based on region, the global remote desktop management market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America held dominant share of the global remote desktop management market in 2019. It is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries that drive the market in this region. Rapid developments in the digitalization trend and access to outsourcing options are primary factors for the growth of remote desktop management solutions in North America.

The remote desktop management market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are some of the major countries which drive the market in this region. Market growth in emerging countries may be linked to technological improvements.

Expanding operations in future? To get the perfect launch ask for a custom report

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Key players operating in the global remote desktop management market are listed below:

Fujitsu

TCS

Capgemini

HCL

Cybage

CtrlS Datacenters

Sensiple

Locuz

Nityo Infotech

Cerebra.

Global Remote Desktop Management Market: Research Scope

Global Remote Desktop Management Market, by Core Service

Database Management

Storage Management

Server Management

Network and Communication Management

Desktop Management

Application Management

Others

Global Remote Desktop Management Market, by Deployment Model

On-premises

Cloud Based

Figure: Global Remote Desktop Management Market, by Deployment Model

Global Remote Desktop Management Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Remote Desktop Management Market, by Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare

Transportation

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Others

You May Also Like PRNewswire on PET Preform Machines Market