Cardboard coatings market: An overview

The cardboard coatings market is globally seeing a bloom inferable from rising prominence of sustainable coating. Paper is an amazing material for different applications, for example, printing, packaging and microfluidic because of its biodegradability, mechanical properties, and recyclability and of course light-weight property. The hygroscopic nature and porosity of the item packaged may force difficulties to control and comprehend the transport of water, gases, and oils. To prevent all these factors, further treatment of paper applications is done with external coatings.

Cardboard coatings market: Dynamics

Cardboard coatings market gets benefits from the merchants who are rendering eco-friendly coatings for packaging of items.

Coating is considerably an activity by which the outside cardboard is secured by coating items such as emulsions or fluid suspensions, which are coated on and in different layers of the cardboard. So as to build the resistance of the cardboard from the entry of moisture and humidity, the cardboard sheet is then “coupled” with sheets or films made up from plastic materials which are waterproof in nature. The advantages of cardboard coating are that it decreases the product spoilage and damage and provides an ease of transportation and logistics.

The biopolymers acts as barrier coatings for paper applications which have the potential to completely replace the present synthetic coating material which are depended on sustainable assets and offer various positive environmental benefits, such as better recyclability, biodegradability and non-toxic quality contrasted with the traditional polymers used for coating.

The use of nanotechnology could be a new way of developments towards the use of biopolymers as barrier coatings. For instance, biopolymers can be applied as coating in either ways. Firstly, the nanoparticles can be applied over paper to improve water obstruction or mixed with nanoscale added substances, such as, nanoclays, nanocellulose, inorganic and natural nanoparticles to upgrade the hindrance against water, gas, oil and grease. This advancement would be progressive in reducing billion amounts of cardboard waste found in landfills around the world. Another objective of the innovation is to understand a coated cardboard with a coating film steadily attach to the cardboard, which is degradable and reasonable for use in packaging of items. Therefore, this trend can bring diverse growth in the cardboard coatings market.

Cardboard coatings market: Segmentation

By Material, the cardboard coatings market has been segmented as follows:

Plastic Ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) Polyolefins (Polyethylene) Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC)

Wax

UV coated

Bio polymers Polysaccharides (starch and cellulose derivative) Proteins (gluten, collagen, whey, soya, and casein) Lipids (bees and carnauba wax, and free fatty acids) Polyesters (Polyhydroxyalkanoates PHA) Polylactic acid (PLA)



By technique, the cardboard coatings market has been segmented as follows:

Extrusion

Lamination

Dispersion Coating

Solvent Coating

Varnishing

By end-use industry, the cardboard coatings market has been segmented as follows

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industry

Cosmetics and Beauty care Industry

Graphical Printing

e-commerce

Cardboard coatings market: Regional Outlook

The growth in demand from rising economies such as, China and India and also, continuous advancements in packaging industry, combined with extensive R&D exercises to create sustainable and effective coating to open doors for expansion of the market. Asia-Pacific saw the most noteworthy growth in the worldwide cardboard coating market because of fast emerging end use enterprises. The territorial market demand was trailed by North America resulting high appeal in the US.

Europe was unfavorably influenced with diminished demand from manufacturing segment by virtue of economy downfall. South America and Africa are relied to observe a moderate development due to absence of manufacturing segment development.

Cardboard coatings market: Key Players

The cardboard coatings market is highly competitive in nature holding to the existence of leading players. The contenders who are steering in the global cardboard coatings market are as follows-

WestRock

Mondi

GWP Group

International Paper Company

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Packaging Corporation of America

