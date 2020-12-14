Global Encoder Market: Overview

Encoders are used as a digital signal to translate rotary or linear movements. Almost every electronic device that communicates uses encoders that generate high demand worldwide. This usually is intended for tracking or controlling motion parameters such as direction, rate, position, direction, or distance. Two different types of encoders are available: rotative and linear. A linear encoder responds to a path movement, while a rotary encoder responds to movement. The optimum model selection and configuration is critical to success when implementing encoders.

Encoders help industry to find the exact location of any object and the angle of placement for certain pieces of equipment to get the desired results. The encoders provide accuracy in workflow, speed in operation and proper process control. It also supports the performance of high feeding tasks in manufacturing industries and the manufacture of machine tools that meet the demand for high productivity.

This report offer an exhaustive analysis of the global encoder market, focusing on market trends and limitations, along with the leading factors driving the market.

Global Encoder Market: Notable Developments

Prominent developments that could impact the global encoder market are:

High Adoption in Advanced Automotive Systems

The growing number of cars and the increase in the production of car parts are key factors that drive the encoder market growth. Automakers incorporate Bluetooth and other cellular technology into their vehicles to meet the increasing demand for consumers to remain connected while on the go. Since the automotive sector uses several encoders to produce digital position and motion information for shaft rotations, growth in the automotive industry has a direct effect on demand for encoders.

Automated Vehicles

The automation of vehicles is developing rapidly every day to improve the experience for customers. New-age cars are equipped with such technologies as speech recognition, IC integrated LED lighting and compatibility between video and image. In automotive automation, encoders play an important role and are increasingly used in car manufacturing by automakers. This is likely to boost revenues in the global encoder market.

Leading players in the global encoder market are Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Automation, FAULHABER Drive Systems, Dynapar Corp, and Omron Corporation.

Global Encoder Market Dynamics

Governments are strongly involved in production activities and take proactive steps to reduce regulatory compliance complexities. The main objective of this step is to improve the efficiency of manufacturers. The rise of the intelligent city concept across important regional pockets further contributes to the progress of the linked infrastructure, the growth of the market for semiconductors and auxiliary components. As a result of this rapid growth in the global manufacturing sector, demand for encoders is growing.

Technological developments are being witnessed in the in the textiles and press industry and in the coming years the usage of encoders is expected to rise in this sector. In the global market for encoders, the textile and printers industry should be the most lucrative vertical sector.

At the same time, the Electronics application will provide the encoder market vendors in the near future with potential revenue opportunities. Advanced innovations and technology developments are taking place in the electronic industry. The electronics sub-segment supports the growth of the global encoder market because of these factors.

Asia Pacific Shows Promising Growth Supported by India and China

The global encoder market is expected to be led by North America, owing to progress in U.S. and Canada’s new technologies. The provision of enhanced production capacity is expected to boost the North American encoder market. Furthermore, the manufacture and extensive use of new technology encoders in the region will also boost market growth in the next few years.

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

