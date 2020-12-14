A DC-DC converter is an electromechanical device that changes direct current (DC) source from one voltage level to another. In most of the appliances, where a constant voltage is required a DC power supply is used. Power ranges from very low to very high in DC-DC converter. They are used in various devices such as computers, laptop, cellular phone, spacecraft power systems, buses, and lighting systems among others. The power is primarily supplied to device through batteries. These devices are connected to batteries where the customer requires voltage level translation. Generally, DC-DC converters are available in two type, isolated DC-DC converter and non-isolated DC-DC converter. Forward converter, fly back converter, full bridge converter, half bridge converter, and push-pull converter are some of the commonly used isolated DC-DC converter. Whereas, boost converter, buck converter, and buck-boost converter are some of the commonly used non-isolated DC-DC converter.

Market Dynamics: Global DC-DC Converter Market

The global DC-DC converter market is primarily driven by wide range of applications in various industries such as consumer electronics, IT & Telecommunication, energy & power, and automotive among others. Incorporation of advance features in automobile such as advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology, connectivity module, V2X communication module, and LED lighting among others are strengthening the market growth. In automotive applications, the DC-DC converter offers switch-mode power supplies (SMPS) for engine control unit for body, safety and power train units. Along with this, due to increase in number of data center which demands energy efficiency and high performance, the DC-DC converter market is anticipated to witness prominent growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, in defense & aerospace industry, design of DC-DC converter has undergone transformation due to several silent technology drivers over the last decade. New military and aerospace programs, airborne drones, homeland security, and future warrior technologies are all striving for lightweight, low-cost, and highly reliable electronic packages that are offered by DC-DC converters. DC-DC converters are also used in military vehicles for various applications such as autonomous vehicle computing, mobile security equipment, and vision systems among others. Considering all these factors, the demand for DC-DC converter market is expected to rise in coming years. Moreover, DC-DC converters are used in various space applications to provide regulated voltage and current source to subsystem. In DC-DC converter, instead of surface mount technology (SMT), hybrid microcircuit DC-DC converters are preferred. For various space applications, HMC DC-DC converters based on thick film technologies offer benefits in size, reliability and cost. The development of thick-film hybrid DC-DC converter for space applications are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the DC-DC converter market. Furthermore, the development of DC-DC converter with the help of high switching frequency is expected to offer prominent growth opportunities to the global DC-DC converter market. However, DC-DC converter is unable to switch-off during no load condition which is anticipated to be a major factor restraining the growth of the global DC-DC converter market.

Market Segmentation: Global DC-DC Converter Market

The global DC-DC converter market has been segmented based on type, end-use industry, and geography. Based on type, the global DC-DC converter market is classified into isolated DC-DC converter, and non-isolated DC-DC converters. Based on end-use industry, the global market can be segmented into IT & telecommunication, consumer electronics, automotive, railways, healthcare, defense & aerospace, energy & power and others. Additionally, based on geography, the market is further segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global DC-DC converter market with significant developments include GENERAL ELECTRIC, Delta Electronics, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated., Wall Industries, Inc., Ericsson, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, and Vicor Corporation among others.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

