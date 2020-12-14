The global Urethane Coating Additive report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Urethane Coating Additive report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Urethane Coating Additive market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

One-Component Polyurethane Coating

Two-Component Polyurethane Coatings

By Application:

Automotive

Architecture

Industrial

Wood & Furniture

Others

Table Of Content

Global Urethane Coating Additive Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Urethane Coating Additive Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Urethane Coating Additive

1.2 Urethane Coating Additive Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Urethane Coating Additive Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 One-Component Polyurethane Coating

1.2.3 Two-Component Polyurethane Coatings

1.3 Urethane Coating Additive Segment by Application

1.3.1 Urethane Coating Additive Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Architecture

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Wood & Furniture

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Urethane Coating Additive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Urethane Coating Additive Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Urethane Coating Additive Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Urethane Coating Additive Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Urethane Coating Additive Industry

1.6 Urethane Coating Additive Market Trends

2 Global Urethane Coating Additive Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Urethane Coating Additive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Urethane Coating Additive Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Urethane Coating Additive Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Urethane Coating Additive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Urethane Coating Additive Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Urethane Coating Additive Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Urethane Coating Additive Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Urethane Coating Additive Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Urethane Coating Additive Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Urethane Coating Additive Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Urethane Coating Additive Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Urethane Coating Additive Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Urethane Coating Additive Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Urethane Coating Additive Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Urethane Coating Additive Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Urethane Coating Additive Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Urethane Coating Additive Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Urethane Coating Additive Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Urethane Coating Additive Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Urethane Coating Additive Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Urethane Coating Additive Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Urethane Coating Additive Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Urethane Coating Additive Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Urethane Coating Additive Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Urethane Coating Additive Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Urethane Coating Additive Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Urethane Coating Additive Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Urethane Coating Additive Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Urethane Coating Additive Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Urethane Coating Additive Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Urethane Coating Additive Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Urethane Coating Additive Business

6.1 AkzoNobel N.V.

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 AkzoNobel N.V. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 AkzoNobel N.V. Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 AkzoNobel N.V. Products Offered

6.1.5 AkzoNobel N.V. Recent Development

6.2 Arkema SA

6.2.1 Arkema SA Corporation Information

6.2.2 Arkema SA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Arkema SA Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Arkema SA Products Offered

6.2.5 Arkema SA Recent Development

6.3 Ashland Inc.

6.3.1 Ashland Inc. Corporation Information

6.3.2 Ashland Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Ashland Inc. Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Ashland Inc. Products Offered

6.3.5 Ashland Inc. Recent Development

6.4 BASF SE

6.4.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

6.4.2 BASF SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 BASF SE Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 BASF SE Products Offered

6.4.5 BASF SE Recent Development

6.5 Cabot Corp.

6.5.1 Cabot Corp. Corporation Information

6.5.2 Cabot Corp. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Cabot Corp. Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Cabot Corp. Products Offered

6.5.5 Cabot Corp. Recent Development

6.6 Cytec Industries Inc.

6.6.1 Cytec Industries Inc. Corporation Information

6.6.2 Cytec Industries Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Cytec Industries Inc. Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Cytec Industries Inc. Products Offered

6.6.5 Cytec Industries Inc. Recent Development

6.7 Daikin Industries Ltd.

6.6.1 Daikin Industries Ltd. Corporation Information

6.6.2 Daikin Industries Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Daikin Industries Ltd. Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Daikin Industries Ltd. Products Offered

6.7.5 Daikin Industries Ltd. Recent Development

6.8 The Dow Chemical Company

6.8.1 The Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information

6.8.2 The Dow Chemical Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 The Dow Chemical Company Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 The Dow Chemical Company Products Offered

6.8.5 The Dow Chemical Company Recent Development

6.9 Eastman Chemical Company

6.9.1 Eastman Chemical Company Corporation Information

6.9.2 Eastman Chemical Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Eastman Chemical Company Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Eastman Chemical Company Products Offered

6.9.5 Eastman Chemical Company Recent Development

6.10 Elementis PLC

6.10.1 Elementis PLC Corporation Information

6.10.2 Elementis PLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Elementis PLC Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Elementis PLC Products Offered

6.10.5 Elementis PLC Recent Development

6.11 Evonik Industries AG

6.11.1 Evonik Industries AG Corporation Information

6.11.2 Evonik Industries AG Urethane Coating Additive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Evonik Industries AG Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Evonik Industries AG Products Offered

6.11.5 Evonik Industries AG Recent Development

6.12 K-Tech (India) Limited

6.12.1 K-Tech (India) Limited Corporation Information

6.12.2 K-Tech (India) Limited Urethane Coating Additive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 K-Tech (India) Limited Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 K-Tech (India) Limited Products Offered

6.12.5 K-Tech (India) Limited Recent Development

6.13 The Lubrizol Corporation

6.13.1 The Lubrizol Corporation Corporation Information

6.13.2 The Lubrizol Corporation Urethane Coating Additive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 The Lubrizol Corporation Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 The Lubrizol Corporation Products Offered

6.13.5 The Lubrizol Corporation Recent Development

6.14 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.

6.14.1 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. Corporation Information

6.14.2 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. Urethane Coating Additive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. Products Offered

6.14.5 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. Recent Development

6.15 Allnex

6.15.1 Allnex Corporation Information

6.15.2 Allnex Urethane Coating Additive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Allnex Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Allnex Products Offered

6.15.5 Allnex Recent Development

6.16 BYK

6.16.1 BYK Corporation Information

6.16.2 BYK Urethane Coating Additive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 BYK Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 BYK Products Offered

6.16.5 BYK Recent Development

6.17 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

6.17.1 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

6.17.2 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. Urethane Coating Additive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. Products Offered

6.17.5 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. Recent Development

7 Urethane Coating Additive Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Urethane Coating Additive Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Urethane Coating Additive

7.4 Urethane Coating Additive Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Urethane Coating Additive Distributors List

8.3 Urethane Coating Additive Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Urethane Coating Additive Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Urethane Coating Additive by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Urethane Coating Additive by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Urethane Coating Additive Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Urethane Coating Additive by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Urethane Coating Additive by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Urethane Coating Additive Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Urethane Coating Additive by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Urethane Coating Additive by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Urethane Coating Additive Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Urethane Coating Additive Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Urethane Coating Additive Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Urethane Coating Additive Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Urethane Coating Additive Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

