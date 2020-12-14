Distributed Antenna Systems Market: Introduction

With growing number of smart devices over the years, number of connections to a particular network has risen. Technological advancement and changing lifestyles has encouraged consumers to use internet anywhere and anytime through mobile phones, resulting into higher usage of internet. In the recent past, wireless network providers have been focused on covering the large public access areas such as arenas, stadiums, and airports among the other with cellular services. These locations require high network capacity as it comprises of a high concentration of subscribers which in turn demands the use of distributed antenna systems (DAS). They are basically internet signal boosters that strengthen the signal reception of cellular operators by removing dead spots. Distributed antenna systems can be passive or active. Besides, distributed antenna systems distributed antenna systems are also being widely adopted for indoor application for supporting strong signal reception for smartphones and tablets.

Distributed Antenna Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Factors such as rapid urbanization is leading to development of metropolitan cities, and increasing the consumer demand for continuous and strong internet connectivity, are thereby driving the demand for distributed antenna systems points. In addition to this, the capability of distributed antenna systems to support multiple operators and interconnectivity is expected to accelerated demand for distributed antenna systems during the forecast period. On the other hand, complexity in installation of distributed antenna systems as well as high maintenance cost may act as a restraint for the distributed antenna systems market.

Distributed Antenna Systems Market: Segmentation

Distributed antenna systems market can be segmented on the basis of type, component, ownership model, application, and regions. On the basis of type the market can be segmented into passive and active. The distributed antenna systems market by component can be segments as hardware and services. On the basis of ownership the market can be segmented into carrier ownership, neutral-host ownership, and enterprise ownership. Whereas the application segment in the distributed antenna systems market may include entertainment venues, hospitals, shopping malls, educational institutions, offices, restaurants, hotels, residential, and others. Regionally, distributed antenna systems market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Distributed Antenna Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Distributed antenna systems market is dominated by the North America, and Western Europe region. North America has a wide presence of key distributed antenna systems providers, as well as U.S. is considered as the high adopter of connected technology. Asia Pacific Excl. Japan as well as Japan region is expected to witness a significant growth in the distributed antenna systems market. High growth of APEJ is attributed to the trends of 4G subscribers and growing development of commercial buildings in the region. Eastern Europe and Latin America is expected to see a moderate growth rate in the distributed antenna systems market.

Distributed Antenna Systems Market: Competition Landscape

Among the key players involved in distributed antenna systems market, companies such as Advanced RF Technologies, Inc., CommScope Holding Company, Inc. and Corning Inc., among others are focusing on organic as well as inorganic strategies to strengthen their position in the distributed antenna systems market. For instance, in October 2016, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. introduced Ultra-Wideband antennas for U.S. and Europe region, which support the latest spectrum of 1400 MHz and 600 MHz frequency bands for cellular network use. On the other hand, In January 2016, Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. a leading provider of wireless coverage and capacity solutions, launched ADX V, which is an upgraded version of distributed antenna systems, and are designed to supporting both single carrier and neutral host applications.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

