Empty Capsules Market – Scope of the Report

TMR’s report on the global empty capsules market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the said market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The report provides overall market revenue of the global empty capsules market for the period of 2017–2027, with 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global empty capsules market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involves bulk of the research efforts wherein, analysts carry out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involves referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global empty capsules market.

Global Empty Capsules Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Drug capsules made from gelatin act as superior carriers of both, hydrophilic and lipophilic drugs, and render them protection from degradation. In the past few years, drug delivery through capsules has undergone significant transformation in terms of product enhancement, to ensure high quality prognosis and patient comfort. New and improved capsule sealing techniques, innovations in fill material, and improvements in capsule shells are levelling the playing field for key stakeholders. The larger profit pool accruing from these is bolstering the growth of the empty capsules market, which is all set to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

With the proliferation of R&D initiatives, the global empty capsules market is foreseen to witness an exceptional growth rate. Clinical trials conducted toward the encapsulation of new and existing drugs are grabbing eyeballs, and capturing a white space in the market which had previously remained untapped. Factors such as the penetrative reach of preventive care in developing regions, high bioavailability, and elasticity of capsules will fuel their demand. As a result, the global empty capsules market will see a near two-fold growth over the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Key Players of Empty Capsules Market Report:

The global market for empty capsules is fairly consolidated, with a few players such as

Capsugel (Part of Lonza)

ACG Worldwide

Qualicaps (Subsidiary of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation)

CapsCanada

Suheung Co. Ltd.

Roxlor

Medi-Caps Ltd.

HealthCaps India Ltd.

Sunil Healthcare Limited

Accounting for a majority share of the market. At the regional level, however, fragmentation can be seen, with smaller players accounting for a relatively larger share of the market. Leading players in the market are establishing their foothold in the global empty capsules market through R&D, product innovation, and capacity expansion.

