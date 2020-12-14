The global engine cylinder liners market is estimated to observe growth in the rising demand for the product from various end users. A cylinder liner refers to a cylindrical part that is fitted to an engine block to set up a cylinder. It is considered as one of the most vital functional parts that constitute the interior of an engine. It is known as cylinder liner in some countries, such as Japan, while in some other countries it is known as cylinder sleeve. A cylinder liner creates a sliding surface for piston rings, retains the lubricant within, and serves as an inner wall for a cylinder. Cylinder liners most importantly serve as a sliding surface. Some of the benefits offered by cylinder liners are as follows

It causes less wear on the partner piston ring

Reduces wear on the cylinder liner itself

Less consumption of lubricant

High anti-galling characteristics

Engine cylinder liners refer to cylinder shaped part that is affixed to an engine block in a bid to create a cylinder. These cylinder liners are regarded as a vital parts required in the formation of an engine’s interior. It assists the piston from causing wear to cylinder bore.

Engine cylinder liners find abundant use in the in an extensive range of construction equipment, heavy machines, and vehicles. Many of the leading manufacturers of engines are investing more on research and development to diminish the weight of a vehicle so as to make the vehicle fuel efficient, thanks to downsize of engines and strict emission norms. This factor has generated augmented demand for engine cylinder liners, which is estimated to fuel growth of the global engine cylinder liners market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

Type, material, application, engine, and region are the five important parameters based on which the global engine cylinder liners market has been classified.

Global Engine Cylinder Liners Market: Notable Developments

One of the relevant and important developments of the market that gives a quick view of the dynamics pertaining to global engine cylinder liners market is mentioned as below:

In October 2018, US-based prominent supplier of replacement parts, Tenneco Inc. made an acquisition of American supplier, manufacturer, and developer of products for a wide range of industries, Federal-Mogul LLC. This acquisition is anticipated to expand the geographical reach of Tenneco Inc and diversify the product portfolio of the company.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global engine cylinder liners market comprise the below-mentioned:

Westwood Cylinder Liners Ltd.

Nippon Piston Rings Co. Ltd.

Melling Cylinder Sleeves

Federal Mogul LLC

Darton International Inc.

Kusalava International Ltd.

Global Engine Cylinder Liners Market: Key Trends

The global engine cylinder liners market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Increased Demand from Automation and Construction Industries to Bolster Growth

Growing automation in several countries in many countries, such as Germany, Indonesia, India, and China is likely to emerge as key growth factor for the global engine cylinder liners market over the assessment tenure. A rise in leisure and recreational activities together with the increasing preferences for various types gardening tools in the do it yourself (DIY) market is forecasted to be one of the major factors in fuelling growth of the global engine cylinder liners market over the forecast period. Several producers are making a shift toward the making of hybrid liners, thanks to their increased efficiency and better functionality. Furthermore, use of better alloys that provides high tensile strength in various automotive components is estimated to encourage development of the global engine cylinder liners market over the timeframe of analysis.

However, increased consumer traction toward electric traction is expected to hinder growth of the global engine cylinder liners market in the near future.

Global Engine Cylinder Liners Market: Geographical Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront of the growth of the global engine cylinder liners market. Driven by China, India, and ASEAN countries, Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit considerable growth. Growth of the region is estimated to be driven by increasing demand for these liners from the automotive and construction industries.