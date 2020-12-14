The global Plant Phenotyping Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 180.6 million by 2026, from US$ 127.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.

The Global Plant Phenotyping Equipment Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as the latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Plant Phenotyping Equipment Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and the national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position, and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Plant Phenotyping Equipment.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Plant Phenotyping Equipment market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Plant Phenotyping Equipment market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

The competitive landscape is a vital feature that must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Plant Phenotyping Equipment market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production, and product selection, of any major player in the global Plant Phenotyping Equipment market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production, and income.

Segment by Type

Image Analysis Systems

Canopy Analysis Systems

Multispectral Scientific Cameras

Fluorometers

Others



Segment by Application

Plant Research

Breeding

Product Development

Quality Assessment

The major vendors covered:

Lemnatec

WPS B.V.

Saga Robotics

Delta-T Devices Ltd.

Phenomix

Phenospex

Keygene

Photon Systems Instruments

WIWAM

BASF

Heinz Walz



