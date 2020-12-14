Artificial Organs: Introduction

Artificial organs consist of complex medical devices that have active biochemical or mechanical functions such as kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, heart, or neurosensory organs

Artificial organs are can be both surgically implanted and extra corporal

Artificial organs can also be defined as products that are aimed to be used for the regeneration, replacement, or support of damaged, diseased, or otherwise not fully functional organs

Artificial organs are often characterized as the Holy Grail of bioengineering. It is an important research area that lies at the intersection of engineering, life sciences, and medicine.

Patients are on a waiting list for a transplant organ due to severely diseases or damaged organs. The only way to survive for these patients could be the availability of artificial organs.

One way of creating artificial organs is the use of cell therapy and/or tissue-engineering techniques. Additionally, medical device solutions based on physical, electrical, optical, mechanical, or other scientific characteristics can be applied along with combination products using distinct features from both cell products and devices.

Numerous uses of artificial organs have been listed in various scientific research papers. According to an article published by Alliance of Advanced Biomedical Engineering, artificial organs could solve transplant shortages, also artificial womb raises hope for premature babies.

Key Drivers of Global Artificial Organs Market

Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as cardiac diseases, stroke, diabetes, hearing disorders, chronic kidney diseases, and a rise in the geriatric population is likely to drive the global artificial organs market during the forecast period

Advent of total artificial hearts (TAH) is a major factor driving the artificial organs market. TAH has developed as an effective treatment option for patients awaiting orthotopic heart transplantation, and end-stage biventricular heart failure.

BiVACOR’s has developed a total artificial heart (TAH) device. TAH is an option for patients with end-stage heart failure who do not qualify for transplants.

Artificial Kidney Segment to Dominate the Global Artificial Organs Market

In terms of organ type, the global artificial organs market can be classified into artificial lungs, artificial liver, artificial pancreas, artificial kidney, artificial heart, and others

The artificial kidney segment is expected to dominate the global artificial organs market during the forecast period. According to the U.S. Government Information on Organ Donation and Transplantation, over 112,000 candidates for transplant are on the U.S. national waiting list as of March, 2020. Of which, about 83.1 % people are waiting for kidney transplants. Additionally, an estimated 23,401 kidney transplants followed by 8,896 liver transplants were performed in the U.S. in 2019.

Hospitals Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

In terms of end-user, the global artificial organs market can be segregated into hospital hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others

The hospitals segment is expected to offer significant opportunities during the forecast period. Dominance of the segment can be attributed to higher number of organ transplants performed in hospital settings.

North America to Dominate the Global Artificial Organs Market

In terms of region, the global artificial organs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global artificial organs market during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in healthcare facilities and high incidence and prevalence rate of chronic diseases are expected to drive the artificial organs market in the region during the forecast period

Key Players Operating in Global Artificial Organs Market

The global artificial organs market is fragmented with the presence of international as well as local players. Key players operating in the global artificial organs market are:

Baxter International Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cochlear Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Medtronic Plc

Nipro Corp

Abbott Laboratories

Asahi Kasei Corp.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

