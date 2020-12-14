Global Ankle Syndesmosis Treatment Devices Market: Overview

Syndesmosis is the name of a ligament that connects two bones of a leg. These bones – tibia and fibula – are located between the knee and ankle joints. The tibia is the larger shin bone that supports most of the weight of the body, while the fibula is the smaller bone on the outside of the leg. Syndesmosis ligament injuries often occur in conjunction with other ankle injuries. A damaged syndesmosis, if left untreated, could lead to chronic instability and degenerative arthritis. Anyone with an ankle sprain or facture should also be diagnosed for a possible injury to the syndesmosis. Pain above the ankle, calf pain, and inability to place weight on the leg are the common symptoms of syndesmosis injury. Surgery is usually necessary in ankle fracture cases with syndesmosis damage to restore stability to the ankle joint by placing screws.

The global ankle syndesmosis treatment devices market is projected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of sports injuries.

Key Drivers of Global Ankle Syndesmosis Treatment Devices Market

Ankle syndesmosis is diagnosed frequently in common ankle sprain; however, it primarily occurs in athletes. According to the ASPETAR Sports Medicine Journal, around 1 in 10,000 people suffers from ankle sprain across the world each day, and nearly half of all ankle sprains are due to sport-related activity. A recent systematic review and meta-analysis of the ankle sprain literature stated that the prevalence rate of ankle injury was 11.9% across the world in 2014. Rise in prevalence of ankle syndesmosis is a key factor boosting the growth of the global market.

Rapid adoption rates have been observed of technologies such as minimally invasive surgery (MIS), navigation technology, 3D bioprinting & tissue engineering, custom-made implants, computer-aided fixation of implants, and development of variable axis screw systems. These advanced products that offer advantages such as reduced post-operative complications are gaining momentum in terms of demand among end-users. This is anticipated to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Market Restraints

Generic products such as screws, nails, and pins, which are sold at around 40% lower price, are trimming the market share of branded products. These devices are sold to hospitals without extra services. Increase in the number of local manufacturers has resulted in competitive pricing scenario, thereby affecting revenues of the companies. This is expected to restrain the global market during the forecast period.

North America to Account for Major Share of Global Ankle Syndesmosis Treatment Devices Market

North America is likely to dominate the global ankle syndesmosis treatment devices market during the forecast period due to increase in sports-related injuries. A study carried out by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) revealed that around 25% of sports injuries were related to lower extremities such as ankle and foot. Serious bone injuries have been reported recently among professionals as well as amateur sportspersons. According to the American Journal of Sports Medicine (2017), incidence of ankle sprain among the U.S. collegiate American football players is about 2.5 per 10,000 athletic exposures each year.

Key Players Operating in Global Ankle Syndesmosis Treatment Devices Market

Major players operating in the global ankle syndesmosis treatment devices market are:

Arthrex, Inc.

ALEDA Makina Sanayi D?? Ticaret Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet

Jeil Medical Corporation

CarboFix Orthopedics Ltd.

Tulpar Medical Solution

Smith & Nephew, Inc.

Orthomed

Others

