Biosimilars and Follow-On Biologics Market: Overview

The drive for reducing cost of insulin therapies is a key driver for the evolution of the biosimilars and follow-on biologics market. Though regulatory frameworks governing such drugs are increasingly complex, a growing number of patients world over are switching to these, attracted by the cost reduction. In theory, biosimilars and follow-on biologics are expected to be of the same efficacy and safety as the reference drugs, producing the same clinical results. However, in practice, the concerns of patient adherence and dosing have constrained their acceptance. Biologics are fundamentally different from conventional generics—an important distinction for market players.

A growing array of studies have focused on interchangeability of biosimilar/follow-on insulins in people with diabetes have shaped the prospects in the biosimilar and follow-on biologics. Nearing expiry of several of the biopharmaceuticals has spurred the growth of the biosimilars and follow-on biologics market.

Biosimilars and Follow-On Biologics Market: Key Trends

Some of the key therapeutic areas with promising revenue potential for the market are monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), insulin, erythropoietin (EPO), interferons, growth hormones, and fertility hormones. Recent changes in FDA’s approach to biosimilars have favored the expansion of the biosimilars and follow-on biologics market.

Growing research on follow-on insulins has attracted sizable research investments by biopharmaceutical companies in the market. However, the commercialization of biosimilars into routine clinical practice is a far-fetched dream. The pace is reliant on better regulatory and pricing structures.

Biosimilars and Follow-On Biologics Market: Regional Assessment

Regionally, North America is a regional market with sizable revenue prospects during the forecast period of 2020 – 2030. Europe is another lucrative market. The growth of both these regional markets pivot on the rise in investments in meeting the demand for innovative and low-cost drugs for a range of therapies. The regions have seen industry players forking out money in pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) studies, in a bid to improve the approval rate.

