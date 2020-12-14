Global Antibodies Market: Overview

In an attempt to regulate the cost of healthcare, high cost of drugs, especially biologics, is increasingly becoming an issue. Economic burden of various chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes is rising and it results in the augmented healthcare-related expenditure. The manufacturing cost is lessened by the improvements made in the production technologies of various therapeutic antibodies. Penetration of antibodies has resulted in the emergence of different cost-effective markets like China, Brazil, and Japan. Riding of the back of these favorable factors, the global antibodies market is anticipated to witness growth over the period of projection, from 2020 to 2030.

The growth of the global antibodies market is likely to remain moderate in the years to come, thanks to the augmented prevalence of chronic ailments, such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Leading manufacturers are investing more on research and development activities that could bring new developments and inventions pertaining to antibodies. These factors are likely to add to the growth of the global antibodies market in the years to come.

The global antibodies market has been classified based on four significant parameters, which are drug types, application, end user, and region. Such segmentation offers better insight into the market.

Global Antibodies Market: Notable Developments

The global antibodies market has experienced some path-breaking, important developments over the last few years.

In April 2017, A prescription medicine by Novartis, ERELZI , received approval from the EU (European Union). Following the approval, it is anticipated that Novartis will be able to unlock immense market potential for RA in the 28 member of the EU.

Some of the prominent companies in the global antibodies market are mentioned below:

Sigma Aldrich Corporation

Cell Signaling Technology

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Crown Bioscience, Inc.

A.M.S. Biotechnology (Europe) Limited

Frequent Outbreak of Infectious Diseases to Support Growth of the Market

There has been frequent outbreak of infectious diseases in different parts of the world together with the rising popularity of protein therapeutics, which is likely to play important role in the growth of the global antibodies market over the timeframe of projection, from 2020 to 2030. In the last few years, the rate of approval for antibodies has been increasing. Increasing approval of antibodies by various regulatory bodies has resulted in the augmented sale of therapeutic antibodies, which is likely to augur well for the global antibodies market in the years to come.

However, antibody is a comparatively new field in the diagnosis and therapeutics and regulations for marketing of antibodies and registration in different countries have changed over time. Several mature markets have already set up regulations for therapeutic antibodies. Significant latest regulatory developments in the field of antibodies in various emerging markets, such as Brazil, India, and China is expected to add to the growth of the global antibodies market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

