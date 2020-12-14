Growth in the e-commerce market is fueling dramatic changes in the warehouse is bolstering the warehouse management System market. For example, many online retailers have found themselves needing to accelerate order fulfillment and shipping to maintain their competitive place in the industry.

As a result, organizations must work to gain a greater degree of control and transparency across their supply chains so they can not only keep up with demand, but move items into and out of the warehouse at the rapid pace required within the industry. All of this must be done without sacrificing key performance metrics, such as inventory shrinkage and customer satisfaction rates. These factors are fueling the Warehouse Management System market in the forecast period.

The supply chain industry in Europe has been undergoing dramatic transformation, which is also having a substantial impact on the fundamentals of distribution and warehousing. Majority of these transformations are related to the emerging technologies that have plummeted the gap between supply chain operations and customers. These digital changes, particularly those influenced by the penetration of e-commerce have enabled the customers in the region to create an immediate and real-time demand impact on the order fulfilment operations. Such real time demand impact when coupled with the emerging multichannel distribution support business model is expected to drive the demand for highly adaptive and scalable Warehouse Management System (WMS).

Traditionally the warehouse management were highly paper intensive, however the scenario has changed and the warehouse management systems today are almost completely automated and effective in terms of assisting the warehouse manager with product tracking at various levels of warehousing and distribution processes. Further WMS being implemented at present are relatively congruous, and span from simple computer automation systems to more sophisticated management programs which provide enhanced facilities such as monitoring inventory management, order picking, and enhanced dock logistics facilities. The warehouse market in North America is well accomplished and comprises of myriad large and small warehouses including 3PLs (3rd Part Logistics). These factors are contributing to a good competition in the various companies in the warehouse management system market across Europe.

The presence of a number of large enterprises in Europe is driving the warehouse management system market. Increasing competition and a rapidly changing technology scenario pertaining to different businesses requires a high level decision-making before penetrating into new market or establishing a firm foothold in the established warehouse management system market.

UK is anticipated to leads the warehouse management system market across the European region through the forecast period. The presence of huge number of small as well as large SME’s across the globe are considered to be the nodes of growth of Warehouses that are encouraging the adoption of this technology in other evolving cities of Europe including Sweden and Spain. Although the majority of investments and take-up was concentrated on key warehouse management system markets like the UK, Germany and France, the countries of Italy, Spain, Russia and few CEE regions like Poland, Czech Republic also experienced positive take-up in 2016. The government of UK focuses in the advancement business case for the future infrastructure investment by way of taking initiatives, such as the Digital Infrastructure Investment Fund, Moreover, focus on investments on a large scale technologies to boost the Warehouse management system market to serve millions of UK based end user.

