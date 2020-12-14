The digital revolution has transformed almost every aspect of society. The tremendous progress in the information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry has brought a paradigm shift in various business sectors including the education sector. Digitalization has had a far reaching impact on the education sector, where the power of technology has been harnessed to simplify learning processes by making them more interactive for the students. Conventionally, the English language learning solely depended upon the teaching skills of the human personnel deployed aligned for the task, and the abilities presented by the teacher to understand different capability levels of their students. ASIA PACIFIC encompasses India, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Cambodia, The Philippines, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and the Rest of Asia Pacific countries.

The region consists of countries, such as China, India, Singapore, and South Korea, among others, are enriched with educational levels. Governments in these countries are leveraging every possible method and model and investing significantly to improve English proficiency of people, with a major goal to increase the number of English-speaking individuals. According to the EF Education First English Proficiency Test, Asian countries hold the second position, after Europe, among non-native English-speaking individuals.

Impact of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market

The corona virus has affected education system, globally. This has led to the closures of many universities and schools. This has adversely impacted the operations of schools and colleges. In response to the closures of schools and universities due to COVID-19, UNESCO has recommended to use open educational application and online programs to teach remotely. This makes a huge opportunity for digital English language learning providers. As per the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), ~421 million children are affected owing to school closures, which are announced all over the world. Owing to this pandemic, the demand for digital learning has increased. For instance, as per the World Economic Forum, students in Hong Kong started to learn at home through digital apps. In China, ~120 million students got access to learning material through live television broadcasts.

Market Insights

Growing online English competitive examsis propelling the growth of thedigital English language learning market

In the current market scenario, an increasing trend among the Asian students to enroll themselves in universities located in the western countries for higher education including post-graduation. Majority of the candidates from Asian countries especially India and China enroll themselves for Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS), Graduate Record Examination (GRE), and Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC). The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS) are the tests conducted to asses a non-native candidate’s English fluency level. Pertaining to the fact that, these examinations and the universities and schools which accept these examination qualified students, require proper English speaking and writing skills.

This factor compels the enrolling candidates to opt for English Language Training (ELT) institutes. The burgeoning demand for these competitive exams has led to the establishment of various English Language Training (ELT) institutions across the countries, which in turn has catalyzed the different methods of English learning techniques. Owing to the fact that, various schools, colleges and universities in India and China have adopted the digital learning technologies, and the trend of adoption of the same is consistently increasing. Various ELTs have also incorporated digital English language learning systems and technologies. This factor has impacted positively on the growth of digital English language learning market in recent years. Additionally, several schools and universities in India and China are also offering the English learning training courses for the students willing to appear for TOEFL and IELTS. The increasing number of candidates from Asian countries enrolling for competitive exams to qualify for education in western countries is driving the digital in the Asia Pacific region.

Product Type Insights

Inproduct typesegment, cloudcaptured the largest share in the Asia Pacific digital English language learning market. Cloud based digital English language learning refers to online courses. Owing to the increasing penetration of internet in the Asia Pacific countries, the companies offering online study materials to enhance English learning capabilities are benefiting.

