Inmarsat (United Kingdom),Iridium (United States),Thuraya ( United Arab Emirates),Globalstar (United States),TerreStar (United States)

What isSatellite Phone Market?

Satellite Phone is the phone that receives its signals from the satellite. The Satellite phone market is expected to mark significant growth over the forecasted period owing to increasing disaster situations where the need for communication which is happened only though the satellite communication. The companies are adding more proven technologies systematically and strategically for manufacturing lightweight, smaller and smart satellite phones. For example, Thuraya Telecommunications Company announced that the worldâ€™s first satellite smartphone. Moreover, increasing demand from the defense sector in developing countries owing to growth in satellite phones further propelling market growth.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Geosynchronous Satellite Phones, Low-Earth Orbit Satellite Phones), Application (Aerospace & Defense, Maritime, Energy, Government, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Internet Access in Satellite Phone

Growth Drivers

Upsurging Aerospace and Defence Industry in Emerging Countries

Increasing Natural Disasters such as Earthquakes

Challenges that Market May Face:

Low Data Bandwidth for Internet Acess

Delay in Voice Communications Conversations, Particularly when Using Networks based on Geosynchronous Orbits

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

