AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘OTA Transmission Platform’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Harmonic, Inc. (United States),LG Electronics (South Korea),SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (South Korea),TiVo Corporation (United States),Channel Master (United States),DISH DBS Corp (United States),GatesAir (United States),Tablo TV (Canada),Sinclair Broadcast Group (United States)

What isOTA Transmission Platform Market?

OTA transmission platform is a type of wireless transmission platform in the broadcasting industry. It is largely used in television and radio platforms for broadcasting the channels wirelessly. The primary technology used in the OTA transmission platform is ATSC 3.0, a next-gen transmission. This platform is projected to change the delivery platform of video, audio, and many other services in the near future. The deployment of ATSC 3.0, is expected to impact the transmission platform. ATSC 3.0, an advanced television systems committee standard is the key to enhance antenna televisions and allows sound upgrades and 4K resolution.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Mobile, Television, Streaming Devices, Others), Services (Consulting, Installation, Support/Maintenance), End User (Individual, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, IT, Education, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rising in Demand for Online/On-demand Content Services

Growth Drivers

Increasing Telecommunication Industry Across Globe

Growing Broadcasting Industry in the Developing Economies

Challenges that Market May Face:

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The companies are exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies.

