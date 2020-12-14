AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Robotic Drilling’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Nabors (United States),National Oilwell Varco (United States),Precision Drilling (Canada),Huisman (Netherlands),Weatherford (Switzerland),Shell (Netherlands),Chevron (United States),ExxonMobil (United States),British Petroleum (United Kingdom),Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia)

What isRobotic Drilling Market?

Rapid increase in global oil demands and surge in requirement for safer and high-quality drilling system will help to boost global robotic drilling market in the forecasted period. Robotic drilling is an automation system developed for drilling operations in the oil & gas industry. Robotic drilling offers benefits to the oil & gas industry including less drilling times, multi-sensor measurements, safer operations, mass production, high drilling capacity, and more predictability than human-driven rigs. Robotic drilling is the best substitute for manual drilling.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Onshore, Offshore), Installation (Retrofit, New Builds), Component (Hardware, Software)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increased Demand for Low Human Intervention in Drilling Activities

Rising Investments in Automation Industry

Growth Drivers

Rise In the Drilling Activities, Owing To the Growth of New Hydrocarbon Resources

Oil and Gas Companies Are Increasingly Using Automation and Robotics

Challenges that Market May Face:

Lack of Interoperability of Rig Control Systems

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The companies are exploring the market in new regions by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. Key players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions across the globe to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies. Robotic drilling companies possess the expertise for building robotic hardware and software to program and control the robots on oil & gas rigs.

