AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Rigid Endoscope’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Karl Storz, Inc. (United States),Olympus Corp. (Japan),Stryker Corp. (United States),Richard Wolf (Germany),B. Braun Melsungen (Germany),Arthrex (United States),Ecleris (United States),HMB Endoscopy products (United States),Inscope Medical (United States),Integrated Endoscopy (United States),Maxerendoscopy (Germany),NeoScope Technology Solutions (United States),Optomic Espana (Spain),Hoya Corp.(Japan),Ethicon Endo surgery Inc. (United States),Smiths Group plc (United Kingdom),Fujifim Holding Corp.(Japan),Boston Scientific Corp. (United States)

What isRigid Endoscope Market?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), between 2000 and 2050, the proportion of the world’s population that is aged 60 years will double from about 11% to 22%. This aging population is the main end-user of gastrointestinal endoscopy and colonoscopy procedures. With the growing number of elderly people, age-related ailments it is expected to escalate the demand and consumption of rigid endoscopes devices. Further, the developments in healthcare facilities, rising disposable income and growing demand for technologically advanced products is driving the rigid endoscope market. Endoscopy is a minimally invasive (MI) procedure which is used for diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of complications in the internal organs. The benefits of endoscopy includes low cost, speedy recovery, and less diagnosis time. Rigid endoscopes are ideal instruments to visualize the inner surfaces of small animals without surgery. The image of the internal surface is transmitted via video technology. For the rigid scope, a rod lens system is positioned in the distal end of the endoscope.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Global Straight-Rigid Endoscopes, Global Semi-Rigid Endoscopes), Application (Laparoscopy, Arthroscopy, Gastrointestinal endoscopy, Gynecology endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, Urology endoscopy, Neurology endoscopy, Others), Rigid Endoscope type (Laparoscopes, Arthroscopes, Urology endoscopes, Cystoscopes, Gynecology endoscopes, Neuroendoscopes, Other rigid endoscopes), Devices (Endoscopes Accessories, Visualization and Documentation Systems for trocars, Biopsy Forceps), End user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories)

Market Influencing Trends:

The Emergence of 4k Rigid Endoscopes

Countries Are Offering Health Insurance for the Low-Risk Endoscopic Procedure

High Demand of Minimally Invasive Procedure Leading To Postoperative Trauma and Complications Will Spur the Market

Growth Drivers

Preference for Less Painful and Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Increasing Prevalence of Disease like Cancer and Gastrointestinal (GI) Disease

Growing Geriatric Population Prone To Chronic Disease and Burden of GI Disease

Rising Disposable Income Leading to Affordability and Advancement in Healthcare Facilities

Challenges that Market May Face:

The Rising Popularity of Refurbished Rigid Endoscopes

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Rigid Endoscope Market:

Chapter One : Global Rigid Endoscope Market Industry Overview

1.1 Rigid Endoscope Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Rigid Endoscope Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two : Global Rigid Endoscope Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Rigid Endoscope Market Size by Demand

2.3 Global Rigid Endoscope Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three : Global Rigid Endoscope Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Rigid Endoscope Market Size by Type

3.3 Rigid Endoscope Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Four : Major Region of Rigid Endoscope Market

4.1 Global Rigid Endoscope Sales

4.2 Global Rigid EndoscopeRevenue & market share

Chapter Five : Major Companies List

Chapter Six : Conclusion

Key Development Activities:

The Rigid Endoscopes market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous large and medium-sized players who are involved in offering technologically advanced products and services to patients across the world. The manufacturers are extensively competing against each other based on factors such as refurbished equipment, capital support for product or technology Upgradation, and distribution partnership and are trying to remain competitive in the market by adopting collaboration and premium priced strategies.

