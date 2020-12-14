AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Surgical Drapes’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Cardinal Health (United States),3M Health Care (United States),Paul Hartmann AG (Germany),Molnlycke Health Care (Sweden),Halyard Health (United States),Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US),Paul Hartmann AG (Germany),Synergy Health plc (United Kingdom),Alan Medical Systems, Inc. (United States),Medline Industries, Inc. (United States)

What isSurgical Drapes Market?

The surgical drape is a sterile material used during surgeries to isolate the body from another source of infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately one in 25 patients get affected with a hospital-acquired infection. Further, World Health Organization, Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI), and American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) are some surgical drape is a sterile material used during surgeries to isolate the body from another source of infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately one in 25 patients get affected with a hospital-acquired infection. Further, the World Health Organization, Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI), and American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) are some of the governing bodies for surgical drapes. Increasing government initiatives for proper healthcare measures expected to drive the surgical drape market for the forecasted period of the governing bodies for surgical drapes. Increasing government initiatives for proper healthcare measures expected to drive the surgical drape market for the forecasted period

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Incise, Laparoscopy, Laparotomy, Leggings, Lithotomy, Sheets, Others), Application (Surgical Treatment, Sterilization, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Healthcare Institutes & Organizations, Home Care Settings, Others), By Usability (Disposable, Reusable), By Materials (Nonwoven, Woven)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Usage of Disposable Surgical Drapes in Hospitals

Growth Drivers

Government Initiatives for development Healthcare Services

Increasing Number of Chronic Disorder and Surgical Treatment

Growing Prevalence of Surgical Site Infections

Challenges that Market May Face:

Issue Related With Production of Environment Friendly Surgical Drapes

Maintaining Safety and Hygiene during Its Applications

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

Surgical drapes market is fragmented owing to the number of players present in the market. Companies are now focusing on manufacturing cost effective surgical drapes for various end users.

