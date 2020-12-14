Global Broadband Aggregation Equipment Market: Introduction

The broadband aggregation equipment market includes equipment such as Passive Optical Network (PON), Ethernet FTTH (Fiber to the home) and Digital Subscriber Line (DSL). In the broadband access aggregation connections are made among technologies such as Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN), cable, Ethernet, DSL and other wireless devices. Due to so many different technologies involved in broadband aggregation equipment, it is important that services provider should understand this network in order to fulfil widely diverse consumer needs. In broadband aggregation equipment the aggregation layer is found where traffic is routed over shared network facilities and where the customer premise’s facility joins the larger network. Usually congestion occurs in the aggregation layer of networks.

The aggregation begins in the DSLAM (Digital Subscriber Line Access Multiplexer) part of network for ADSL and VDSL based services. The aggregation point in GPON based services is known as OLT (Optical Line Terminal). So once all the locations are set in the system, one can manage all the existing sites or the future sites by the desired combination of locations with the help of broadband aggregation equipment. By broadband aggregation equipment one can also process multiple locations at the same time or in bulk, further it can also be scheduled to install on similar dates.

Global Broadband Aggregation Equipment Market: Dynamics

The broadband aggregation equipment can help to avoid degradation of service caused by congestion or poor coverage and network slowdowns by utilizing all available networks to increase network capacity. Thus it is one of the major factors driving the growth of the broadband aggregation equipment market during the forecast period. Furthermore, as the internet evolves, the bandwidth requirements also increases, which ultimately leads to aggregation of different existing technologies. Thus evolution of the internet is also a significant factor fuelling the growth of the broadband aggregation equipment market over the projected period of time. Another factor propelling the growth of the broadband aggregation equipment market is that it simplifies the integration of emerging technologies into the businesses. One can reconcile mobility, IoT (Internet of Things) and other solutions through broadband aggregation equipment. Moreover, the broadband aggregation equipment helps to connect any geo dispersed business by installing and managing connectivity at each and every location. Thus simple multi location connectivity is also contributing towards the growth of the broadband aggregation equipment market.

Global Broadband Aggregation Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global broadband aggregation equipment market can be segmented on the basis of equipment type, organization size and region.

Broadband Aggregation Equipment market, by equipment type

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)

Passive Optical Network (PON)

Ethernet FTTH

Broadband Aggregation Equipment market, by organization size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Broadband Aggregation Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Some of the key vendors in broadband aggregation equipment market are Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Networks Inc., Adtran Inc., PMC-Sierra Inc., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Tellabs Inc., Calix Network Inc., Ericsson Inc., and UTStarcom Inc.

Global Broadband Aggregation Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the broadband aggregation equipment market can be segmented into North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold the largest share of the broadband aggregation equipment market during the forecast period. APAC is expected to hold the major share of the broadband aggregation equipment market owing to the PON (Passive Optical Network) equipment shipped across the globe. Some countries in this region such as South Korea and Japan are approaching saturation in broadband aggregation equipment market, whereas many countries such as Australia, China and Singapore are still making significant investments in broadband aggregation equipment market. The broadband aggregation equipment market is also witnessing high growth in North America and Europe regions.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Market Size and Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply and Demand Value Chain

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition and Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the global Broadband Aggregation Equipment market includes:

North America Broadband Aggregation Equipment Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Broadband Aggregation Equipment Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Broadband Aggregation Equipment Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Broadband Aggregation Equipment Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Broadband Aggregation Equipment Market India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of SEA and Others of APAC

Japan Broadband Aggregation Equipment Market

China Broadband Aggregation Equipment Market

Middle East and Africa Broadband Aggregation Equipment Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. It provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. It also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

