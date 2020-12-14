The manual labor cost, as well as distribution overheads, are increasing day by day which is ultimately affecting the overall operational expenses of the oil and gas industry. Moreover, the probability of human error is always more than that of machine errors. Thus the inclusion of automated systems in the oil and gas industry will significantly reduce the distribution overhead as well as labor cost which is incurred in operations. Thus the global oil and gas automation market will grow at a significant rate over the forecasted period. Oil and gas automation systems can be used in both offshore & onshore operations with the help of numerous technologies such as distributed control system (DCS), the programmable logic controller (PLC), safety instrumented system (SIS) and many others. According to AMA, the Global Oil & Gas Automation market is expected to see growth rate of 8.01% and may see market size of USD11.93 Billion by 2024.

According to AMA, the Global Oil & Gas Automation market is expected to see growth rate of 8.01% and may see market size of USD11.93 Billion by 2024.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading companies are focusing on innovation in production technology to improve efficiency and shelf life to overcome COVID19 Outbreak Impact. Company profile sections such as ABB (Switzerland), Baker Hughes, a GE company (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), Cameron International Corporation (United States), Halliburton Company (United States), Emerson Electric Co. (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Metso Oyj (Finland) and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan).

Research objectives:

Post COVID Analysis on growth & market size (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To study and analyze the Global Oil & Gas Automation Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2019 to 2025, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Oil & Gas Automation Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Global Oil & Gas Automation Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Oil & Gas Automation Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market to better understand Pre and Post COVID scenario.



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Offshore, Onshore), Technology (Distributed Control System (DCS), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Safety Instrumented System (SIS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Other), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services)

Market Trend

Totally Machine Oriented and Highly Automated Daily Drilling Operations

Introduction Precise and Accurate Diagnostics and Inspections

Market Drivers

Continuously Escalating Demand for Petroleum Products

Minimized Operational Expenses Due to Increased Automation

Opportunities

Adoption of Oil and Gas Automation System equipped Weather Monitoring Systems

Simplified and Risk Free Monitoring of the overall Process of Oil and Gas Transmission

Restraints

Higher Initial Investments and Continues Maintenance Required

Data Vulnerability due to Extreme Data Dependency on Centralized Monitoring Software

Challenges

Complex Automation Software and their respective Integration with the Existing System

Lack of Skilled Workers to Understand Oil and Gas Automation System Operations

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Oil & Gas Automation industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. As survey are restricted due to lockdown worldwide, out team of Analyst are collecting and certifying qualitative and quantitative information through extensive primary research process via LinkedIn, Email communication, Survey Monkey and Industry forum to acquire relevant information from industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, directors, technology and innovation experts, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Global Oil & Gas Automation companies and organizations.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation and key information with the help of Annual reports, press releases, analyst & conference call transcripts.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Oil & Gas Automation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Oil & Gas Automation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Oil & Gas Automation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Oil & Gas Automation Market.

Chapter 3: Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Oil & Gas Automation; Post COVID Scenario

Chapter 4: Presenting the Oil & Gas Automation Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Oil & Gas Automation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

**Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

