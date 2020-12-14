Automotive water separation system is a product that is primarily deployed for ensuring the fuel purity in a vehicle. It helps in maintaining the engine functions and helps it last longer. These systems are installed for the protection of engines. The system removes or separates water and other solid contaminants in the fuel before it is injected in the engine. This not only ensures the quality of fuel that the engine receives but also helps it run smoothly for a longer time.

Global Automotive Water Separation Systems: Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments of the global automotive water separation systems market are listed below:

In August 2019, MANN+HUMMEL, a big brand in the global automotive water separation systems market, announced that the company has successfully completed the acquisition of Hardy Filtration, a Canada based company. This move is expected to enhance the brand value of MANN+HUMMEL across the globe. It is also expected to expand the production capacities of Tri-Dim Filter Corporation business that MANN+HUMMEL acquired back in 2018.

In May 2019, MAHLE announced that the company is planning to a system that will improve the water injection in a gasoline engine. The company is planning to develop advanced activated carbon ion exchanger and filter that will allow mixture enrichment and cut down pollutant emissions.

Global Automotive Water Separation Systems: Drivers and Restraints

The demand for the automobile sector has been fuelled by the rapidly developing logistics industry. Moreover, the expansion of IT sector and growing industrialization has also increased the demand for automotive sector. The growth of the automotive water separation systems market is directly dependent on the growth of the automotive sector and its production capacity. Though there have been minor slumps in the global economy in recent years, the automotive water separation systems market has experienced steady growth due to the development and advancements in the automotive sector. The market is expected to be primarily driven by the increasing demand for passenger vehicles across the globe. Also, with technological advancements more efficient vehicles with premium features and luxuries are being produced. To complement that the production of the automotive water separation systems has also increased. This has also helped in the growth of the global market.

Global Automotive Water Separation Systems: Geographical Outlook

The global automotive water separation systems market has five key geographical segments namely Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these regions, the global market is primarily dominated by North America. The growth of the market is driven due to the increasing use of these systems by consumers to maintain their vehicles. Next in line is the Europe market where the automotive water separation systems market is flourishing due to the higher standard of living of people who are willing to pay premium for such products. Additionally, the large fleet of automobiles in the region has also played a crucial role in the development of the automotive water separation systems market in Europe.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is projected to witness an eye-catching growth over the course of the given forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The growth of the regional market is primarily driven by the booming automotive sector in the emerging economies in the region, particularly China. The growth in per capita income and changing purchasing habits of the general populace are projected to act as prominent driving factors for the development of the automotive water separation systems market in the Asia Pacific.

