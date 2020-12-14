bird scarer and repellent consists of audio and visual devices, repellent gels, and chemical substances is usually installed by farmers to prevent birds from eating recently planted crops. The basic application of a bird scarer and repellent is to deter birds from landing, roosting, and nesting in the field. Bird scarers and repellents are used in airports to restrict birds from coming close to runaways and causing damage to aircrafts. Propane scare cannons are also one of the most common types of bird scarers sold in Europe and North America.

Rapid increase in awareness about bird scarers and repellents among farmers in developing countries is projected to create significant opportunities for manufacturers and distributors during the forecast period. Rise in incidences of damage to crops caused by birds is a major concern for people engaged in agriculture & horticulture, food processing, aviation, and other industry sites & factories.

Geographically, the global bird scarer and repellent market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

North America holds major share of the bird scarer and repellent market across the globe. The market in North America is anticipated to expand at a moderate rate during the forecasted timeline due to rise in significant loss of crop produce, and implementation of safety rules & regulations in aviation industry in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significant rate during the forecasted timeline. Rapid increase in awareness about bird scarer and repellent in agriculture & horticulture industry in China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries is projected to surge the demand for bird scarer and repellent in Asia Pacific.

Key Players Operating in the Bird Scarer and Repellent Market

Bird B Gone, Inc.

Bird-X

Bird Control Group

Leaven Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Martley Electronics

Primetake Ltd

Hotfoot

BirdGard India

AgriProTech

Bird Barrier America, Inc.

