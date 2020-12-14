Latest research document on ‘Door Closer’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Allegion plc (Ireland),Dorma (Germany),Assa Abloy AB (Sweden),GEZE GmbH (Germany),Suzhou Fuerda Industry Co., Ltd (China),Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (United States),DescriptionRyobi Limited (Japan),Cal-Royal Products, Inc. (United States),Hager Group (Germany),Wenzhou Ouzhibao Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

What is Door Closer Market?

The door closer is a hydraulic device mounted on to a door that is used to close a door automatically after it has been opened. It provides security, privacy, maintenance, and temperature control. It primarily helps in fire prevention measures, generally installed on fire doors. With the increasing demand for fire safety door closer and growing construction industry, the global door closer market is expected to grow in the forecasted year.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Overhead Door Closer, Surface Mounted Door Closer, Concealed Door Closer, Floor Spring Door Closer, Others), Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), Distribution Channels (Online, Offline), Operation (Manual, Automatic), Fixture (Frame Concealed, Floor Concealed, Surface Mounted, Door Concealed)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rising use of Surface Mounted Door Closer in Commercial Application

Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Fire Safety Doors

Increasing Demand in Construction and Building Industry

Restraints that are major highlights:

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

High Cost Associated with Door Closers

Risk of Corrosion Associated with Door Closer

Opportunities

Surging Demand from Developing Countries

Emerging Technological Advancements

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Door Closer Market Overview

Chapter 2: Door Closer Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Door Closer Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Door Closer Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Door Closer Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Door Closer Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Door Closer Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Door Closer Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Door Closer Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Door Closer Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Development Activities:

The global door closer market is highly fragmented with the presence of various manufacturers in the market. The level of competition among global players is intense. The company is forming various strategies in order to sustain itself in the market. The manufacturers are seeking ways to improve quality and reduce costs of the door closer. In the coming years, companies are expected to form partnerships and agreements.

