Inner Mongolia Lan Tai Industrial Co. Ltd (China),Wanji Holdings Group Limited Ltd (China),MSSA S.A.S (France),Shangdong Moris Tech Co. Ltd (China),American Elements (United States),The Chemours Company (United States),China National Salt Industry Corporation (China),Goodfellow (England),Chem-Supply (Australia),Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan),DuPont (United States)

What is Sodium Metal Market?

Sodium metal is a soft silvery compound belong to the alkali family reference to the periodic table. It is highly reactive and explosive in nature. It requires high precautions in handling and storage. Sodium metal has various applications in chemical industries to the nuclear industry. Highly demanded in manufacturing industries of sodium peroxide, sodium cyanide, and sodamide. Sodium metal also used as a coolant in some nuclear reactions

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Sodium chloride, Sodium carbonate, Sodium Sulfate), Application (Dye Industry, Nuclear Industry, Alloying Industry, Laboratory)

Market Influencing Trends:

Highly Demanded In Clothing And Textile Industries For Denim

Highly Used In Biodiesel

Growth Drivers

Growing Alloy Industries

High Demand For Manufacturing Sodium Peroxide, Sodium Cyanide, Sodamide

Restraints that are major highlights:

Alternative Such As Magnesium Are Available

Difficulties In Handling And Storage

Opportunities

Growing Dye Industries

Increasing Demand In Aerospace Sector

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Sodium Metal Market Overview

Chapter 2: Sodium Metal Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Sodium Metal Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Sodium Metal Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Sodium Metal Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Sodium Metal Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Sodium Metal Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Sodium Metal Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Sodium Metal Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Sodium Metal Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Development Activities:

Sodium metal is one of the essential compounds in chemical industries in alloy manufacturing and different chemical productions. Due to limited players in the market who have large manufacturing of sodium metal, there is not a tough competition but alternatives such as magnesium metal taking place of sodium metal are the competition to sodium metal more than to industries. Therefore there is the normal competition between leading companies who manufacture the sodium metal.

