Hexion Inc. (United States),Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (Japan),BASF SE (Germany),Eastman Chemical Company (United States),RTP Company, Inc. (United States),Premix Inc. (United States),Aurora Plastics LLC (United States),Neutrex, Inc. (Purgex) (United States),West-Chemie GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),SolEpoxy, Inc. (United States)

What is Injection Molding Compounds Market?

Injection molding compounds are used in the manufacturing process for fabricating items and products like toys to automotive parts, consumer goods, electrical insulation, etc. The molding compounds are industrial thermoplastics, epoxy, polymers which have suitability for forming, the plastics are heated above its melting point leading to the conversion of molten fluid which then is injected into a mold in the shape of the final object like automotive parts, water bottles, containers, etc. The compounds have many mechanical, temperature resistant and insulating properties which are used for electrical application.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Thermoplastic Molding Compounds, Epoxy Molding Compounds, Phenolic Molding Compounds, Melamine Phenolic Molding Compounds, Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds, Others), Application (Automotive, Building and Construction, Electricals, Aerospace, Others), Distribution Channels (Online, Offline)



Market Influencing Trends:

The Advent of Automation in Molding Industry is Increasing Injection Molding Compound Market

Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Injection Molding Compounds for the Production of Automotive Parts

Surging Demand for Injection Molding Compound for its Mechanical and Insulation Properties In Electrical Industry

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Initial Investments for the Set up of Injection Molding Machines

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines Regarding Injection Molding Compounds

Opportunities

Technological Advancement in Molding Industry

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

