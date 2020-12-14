Latest released the research study on Global Quantum Computing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Quantum Computing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Quantum Computing. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are International Business Machines Corporation (United States),Google LLC (United States),D-Wave Systems, Inc (Canada),Intel Corporation (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),1QB Information Technologies Inc. (Canada),QxBranch, Inc. (United States),MagiQ Technologies, Inc. (United States),Rigetti Computing (United States),QC Ware Corp. (United States).

What is Quantum Computing Market?

Quantum computing, the area of study that focused on developing computer technology based on the principles of quantum theory has explains the nature and behavior of energy & matter on the quantum (atomic and subatomic) level. A Quantum computer uses the laws of quantum physics through which it can gain huge power, have the ability to be in multiple states & perform tasks with use of all possible permutations instantaneously. Quantum computations use quantum bits (qubits), that can be in multiple states at the same time, quite different from digital computingâ€™s requirement that data be either in one state or another (0 or 1, for instance). Running a huge number of calculations in parallel opens a future where complex problems can be solved in less time on a quantum computer compared with a traditional digital device. Though quantum computing has great potential, the field is in its beginning. And it will take numerous generations of qubit increases for quantum computers to begin resolving the worldâ€™s challenges. Increasing demand for quantum computing from many end use industries including defense, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, chemicals, banking & finance, energy & power for applications such as simulation, optimization, as well as sampling is likely to boost growth of the global quantum computing market.

Growth Drivers

Increasing Incidences of Cybercrime

Growing Adoption of Quantum Computing in the Defense & Automotive Industry

Growing Investment by Government Bodies in the Market

Technological advancements in Quantum Computing

Restraints that are major highlights:

Availability of a Substitute Technology

Opportunities

Rising Usage of Quantum Cryptography to Protect Mobile Transactions

Growing Quantum Computing Adoption in Drug Discovery

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Simulation, Optimization, Sampling), Industry Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare & pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, BFSI, Energy & power, IT and Telecommunication, Transportation, Government, Others), Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Quantum Computing Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Quantum Computing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Quantum Computing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Quantum Computing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Quantum Computing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Quantum Computing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Quantum Computing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Quantum Computing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Quantum Computing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

