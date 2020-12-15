Carbon fibers (CF), also known as graphite fiber are fibers with diameter of about 5â€“10 micrometers, and commonly composed of carbon atoms. These carbon fibers are widely used attributed to several advantages such as low weight, high stiffness, high tensile strength, high temperature tolerance, high chemical resistance, as well as low thermal expansion. Carbon fiber are highly used in aerospace, civil engineering, military, as well as motorsports, along with other competition sports. Various types such as continuous carbon fiber, long carbon fiber, as well as short carbon fiber are widely used among various end use industries.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Continuous Carbon Fiber, Long Carbon Fiber, Short Carbon Fiber), Raw Material (PAN-Based Carbon Fiber, Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber, Rayon-Based Carbon Fiber), Form (Composite, Non-Composite), End Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Pipes & Tanks, Civil Engineering, Electrical & Electronics, Marine, Other End Use Industries (Medical, Hydrogen Gas Storage, 3-D Printing, Electrode for Batteries, and Catalysis))

Market Influencing Trends:

Rise of Carbon Fiber 3D Printers

Growth Drivers

Growing Usage of Carbon Fiber for Structural Composite Parts Manufacturing, Used in Aircraft

Growing Demand for Fuel Efficient Vehicles

High demand from Wind Energy Industry

Challenges that Market May Face:

Low Cost Carbon Fiber Production for Large Volume Applications

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

