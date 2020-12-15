Oilfield drilling elevators are hoisting tools for handling shoulder drill pipe, casing, tubing and drill collar in the oil and gas field. The Elevators are designed and manufactured according to API Spec 8A-Specification for drilling and production hoisting equipment. They are used to raise and lower the drilling pipe in and out of the drilling hole by latching around the top of the drill string pipe joints. These elevators are hinged and the drilling rig team can open and close them by using the latch with handles on either side of the elevator.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Oilfield Drilling Elevator’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Forum Energy Technologies (United States),National Oilwell Varco (United States),Weatherford International (United States),Jereh Group (China),Texas International (United States),Frank’s International NV (Netherlands),Schlumberger Limited (United States),Keystone Energy Tools LLC. (United States),Genesis Oilfield Pipe & Supply, Inc (United States),Acadiana Manufacturing LLC (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Elevator With Stress Joints, Elevator With Buoyancy Cans, Other), Application (Onshore, Offshore), Capacity (100 Tons, 150 Tons, 175 Tons, 250 Tons, 350 Tons, Others), Component (Pipe, Hook, Racking Back Pipe, Zip Zollars, Weldless links, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Advances in Drilling Elevator Technology

Growth Drivers

Growing Innovations in Pipe Handing Systems

Rising in Deepwater and Ultra-deepwater Projects

Challenges that Market May Face:

Rig Floor Operations and Fluctuations in Oil and Gas Prices may Hamper Market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The companies are exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies.

