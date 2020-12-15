Industrial Ethernet is an advanced version of the traditional ethernet, which meets the requirement of control level and determinism. With the rise in industrial communication is highly relies on the industrial ethernet which comprises everything for growing industrial networks and bus systems. These Ethernets provides powerful, future-proof network components for reliable use in harsh industrial environments. It provides requisite level of robustness and reliability, it can connect all levels of business, including plant floor to enterprises. It ensures high availability functions to support control, data, and other functions. The major cause behind this is the increasing number of networks that are utilized in manufacturing and process applications.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Industrial Ethernet’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Belden (United States),Siemens (Germany),Moxa (China),Phoenix Contact (Germany),Red Lion Controls (United States),Cisco (United States),Schneider Electric (France),Rockwell Automation (United States),Beckhoff Automation (Germany),Westermo (Sweden)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by End Users (Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Energy & Power Industry, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Mining Industry, Chemicals & Fertilizers Industry, Water and Wastewater Industry, Engineering/Fabrication Industry, Food & Beverages Industry, Others), Protocol (Ethernet/IP, Profinet, Modbus-TCP, Powerlink, Cc-Link IE, EtherCAT, Sercos III), Offering (Hardware {Switches, Hubs, Router and Gateways, Connectors, Communication Interfaces, Power Supply Devices, Controllers and Processors, Memory, Isolators, and Convertors}, Software, Services)

Market Influencing Trends:

Industrial Ethernet is highly adopted as a standard definition of automation control networks. With the integration of various components, processor and memory majorly for the software protocol stack, Ethernet controller and physical layer for lower Ethernet layers. This helps in various application-specific modules, which allows reducing BOM and the cost.

Growth Drivers

Rising Number of Industrial Automation and Control Devices across the Enterprises, Rising Requirement of Improved Network Flexibility

High Adoption of IIoT

Rising Presence of Advanced Industrial Ethernet Protocols in Smart Factories

Challenges that Market May Face:

High Transportation of Fieldbus System to Industrial Ethernet

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The global industrial ethernet market is moderately high competitive and having key leading players. With respect to the market share, some of the key players are highly dominating the global market. These leading players are focusing on strategic initiatives to enhance their market share and improve their profitability.

